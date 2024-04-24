Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Sony files AI ‘auto-play’ which could tackle in-game grinding

Sony files AI ‘auto-play’ which could tackle in-game grinding

An image depicting two people, a woman on the left and a man on the right, sitting in bean bag chairs and enthusiastically using VR headsets. They appear to be engaging in an immersive experience, with their hands raised in excitement and expressions of joy. Behind them is a grayscale, outdoor mountain scene featuring a large statue, possibly from a game. Overlaid on the image are bright blue, connected nodes and lines of a graph, as well as a white, abstract design incorporating a circular pattern and a stylized face in the center. The design suggests a technological or digital theme, possibly representing data, AI, or network connections. Sony files auto-play patent allowing AI to take control during grinding moments
Players have had mixed reactions to the patent
TL:DR

  • Sony patents AI auto-play feature for gameplay convenience.
  • Aimed at easing repetitive tasks, not fully automating gameplay.
  • Controversial reactions from gamers, debate on gaming difficulty.

Sony has filed a patent for an auto-play feature, which allows AI to take the wheel for those monotonous grinding moments in video games.

The patent, aligning with the trend of other companies transitioning to AI as it increasingly integrates into business models, has the potential to revolutionize the way players game.

Sony states the aim isn’t to fully automate gameplay or make it easy to win challenges. As outlined in their patent, Sony intends for the AI autoplay feature to serve as an alternative for players who prefer to bypass “grinding content.”

Despite developers’ efforts to create exciting video games, certain players may find specific sections less thrilling, especially when tasked with repetitive actions or when trying to finish quests they don’t like and find mundane.

Hence in the patent, they add: “Each of these scenarios can adversely impact a player’s enjoyment of the video game. It is in this context that embodiments arise.”

The Japanese company indicates that the new mode will leverage user data to copy the player’s style as it carries out tasks. Each player’s auto-play mode is expected to be personalized, mimicking player control.

After Sony’s auto-play mode finishes its designated tasks, it will then prompt the player to resume manual control of the game. At this point, the player can choose to dive back into the action or let auto-play continue advancing through the game.

A patent filing doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be integrated into Sony hardware, but it may be implemented into multiplayer games down the line.

Players’ reactions to Sony’s AI autoplay mode

However, some gamers have found the move controversial and “absurd,” equating it to cheating.

“If you really want to experience the plot and the vibe of the game but don’t jive with the gameplay, and don’t want to gamble on watching a streamer play it, that type of thing,” one person said on a Reddit thread.

Sony Patents ‘Auto-Play’ Game Mode
byu/Diamond_Guy_666 ingaming

Another person responded: “We had a similar system 30 years ago called ‘cheat codes.’”

Conversely, a user said it could be seen as an “assisted play mode,” allowing non-gamers to “enjoy a game like a movie without just watching it.”

The general theme of the Reddit discussion revolves around concerns about games becoming too easy.

As of now, Sony has not publicly announced any details about auto-play. Their plans to develop and integrate such a feature remain undisclosed.

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

An image depicting two people, a woman on the left and a man on the right, sitting in bean bag chairs and enthusiastically using VR headsets. They appear to be engaging in an immersive experience, with their hands raised in excitement and expressions of joy. Behind them is a grayscale, outdoor mountain scene featuring a large statue, possibly from a game. Overlaid on the image are bright blue, connected nodes and lines of a graph, as well as a white, abstract design incorporating a circular pattern and a stylized face in the center. The design suggests a technological or digital theme, possibly representing data, AI, or network connections. Sony files auto-play patent allowing AI to take control during grinding moments
Sony files AI ‘auto-play’ which could tackle in-game grinding
Suswati Basu
Google Maps may expand generative AI feature to everyone. A man examining a large, colorful city map with red location markers on a table.
Google Maps may expand generative AI feature to everyone
Suswati Basu
Is Meta AI any good Users' react as they seek turn off option.
Is Meta AI any good and can it be turned off? Users’ react to ‘useless’ to latest chatbot
Suswati Basu
A futuristic 3D render of a person using a sleek, holographic mobile phone. The phone's screen displays "Gemini AI". Surrounding the phone is a matrix of glowing lines, reminiscent of a digital code or a futuristic cityscape. In the background, there's a vast, dark space with distant stars, creating a sense of vastness and exploration.
Google AI Gemini to receive real-time responses in app
Ali Rees
Microsoft logo on the outside of a building
Microsoft launches its smallest AI model yet: Phi-3 Mini
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A digital illustration of a majestic blue whale swimming in a sea of Bitcoin coins, with a rising sun in the background casting a golden glow on the water's surface, symbolizing the accumulation of Bitcoin by whales and the potential for a bright future.
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin whales drive price above $67,000 resistance
Radek Zielinski11 mins

New research suggests that Bitcoin whales have been accumulating the cryptocurrency, keeping the price above a crucial resistance level until April 24, 2024. According to data from TradingView, Bitcoin's price...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.