Sony files AI ‘auto-play’ which could tackle in-game grinding

Sony has filed a patent for an auto-play feature, which allows AI to take the wheel for those monotonous grinding moments in video games.

The patent, aligning with the trend of other companies transitioning to AI as it increasingly integrates into business models, has the potential to revolutionize the way players game.

Sony states the aim isn’t to fully automate gameplay or make it easy to win challenges. As outlined in their patent, Sony intends for the AI autoplay feature to serve as an alternative for players who prefer to bypass “grinding content.”

Despite developers’ efforts to create exciting video games, certain players may find specific sections less thrilling, especially when tasked with repetitive actions or when trying to finish quests they don’t like and find mundane.

Hence in the patent, they add: “Each of these scenarios can adversely impact a player’s enjoyment of the video game. It is in this context that embodiments arise.”

The Japanese company indicates that the new mode will leverage user data to copy the player’s style as it carries out tasks. Each player’s auto-play mode is expected to be personalized, mimicking player control.

After Sony’s auto-play mode finishes its designated tasks, it will then prompt the player to resume manual control of the game. At this point, the player can choose to dive back into the action or let auto-play continue advancing through the game.

A patent filing doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be integrated into Sony hardware, but it may be implemented into multiplayer games down the line.

Players’ reactions to Sony’s AI autoplay mode

However, some gamers have found the move controversial and “absurd,” equating it to cheating.

“If you really want to experience the plot and the vibe of the game but don’t jive with the gameplay, and don’t want to gamble on watching a streamer play it, that type of thing,” one person said on a Reddit thread.

Another person responded: “We had a similar system 30 years ago called ‘cheat codes.’”

Conversely, a user said it could be seen as an “assisted play mode,” allowing non-gamers to “enjoy a game like a movie without just watching it.”

The general theme of the Reddit discussion revolves around concerns about games becoming too easy.

As of now, Sony has not publicly announced any details about auto-play. Their plans to develop and integrate such a feature remain undisclosed.

Featured image: Canva