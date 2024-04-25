Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Drake faces legal action over AI diss track with Tupac

Drake faces legal action over AI diss track with Tupac

Drake
Drake has angered Tupac's estate over his AI diss track

Superstar rapper Drake set the internet (or specifically, X) ablaze when he released a diss track featuring AI versions of Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg, but now the Canadian MC faces a legal challenge from Tupac’s estate.

“Taylor Made,” is a diss track aimed at fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar in an ongoing beef between the two music icons that has seen even Kanye West get drawn in.  The track features AI-generated vocals from the late hip-hop sensation Tupac Shakur and fellow West Coast legend Snoop Dogg.

The song, which dropped on April 19, 2024, was received playfully by Snoop Dogg who appeared unfazed in a video message, however, it has drawn the ire of Tupac’s team.

What is Tupac’s estate saying about Drake’s track?

According to Billboard, Tupac’s legal team, led by attorney Howard King, is threatening to take Drake to court over the unauthorized use of the late rapper’s voice. King called the move “a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time” and stated that the estate never granted permission for the use of Tupac’s vocals.

In a statement addressing the controversy, King expressed the estate’s disappointment and dismay at Drake’s actions. “The Estate is deeply dismayed and disappointed by your unauthorized use of Tupac’s voice and personality,” he said. “The Estate would never have given its approval for this use.”

“Taylor Made” not only takes shots at Lamar but also references pop superstar Taylor Swift, suggesting that her upcoming album release may overshadow the rappers’ ongoing feud.

While Snoop Dogg, whose AI-generated voice also appears on the track, seemed to react with amusement in a cryptic Instagram post featuring various emojis, Tupac’s estate is taking a more serious stance. They have demanded that Drake remove “Taylor Made” from the internet within 24 hours, with the looming threat of legal action if he fails to comply.

The threat must have been taken seriously by Drake as the “Taylor Made” diss was deleted from his X account on Thursday (Apr. 25).

The use of AI-generated vocals in music has become increasingly common on social media platforms, sparking discussions about artists’ rights and the potential misuse of their likenesses and advanced AI music generators like Suno have also caused concern in the industry.

Featured image: Flickr/musicisentropy

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sam Shedden
Executive Editor

Sam Shedden is an experienced journalist and editor with over a decade of experience in online news. A seasoned technology writer and content strategist, he has contributed to many UK regional and national publications including The Scotsman, inews.co.uk, nationalworld.com, Edinburgh Evening News, The Daily Record and more. Sam has written and edited content for audiences whose interests include media, technology, AI, start-ups and innovation. He's also produced and set-up email newsletters in numerous specialist topics in previous roles and his work on newsletters saw him nominated as Newsletter Hero Of The Year at the UK's Publisher Newsletter Awards 2023. He…

Related News

Drake
Drake faces legal action over AI diss track with Tupac
Sam Shedden
An image depicting two people, a woman on the left and a man on the right, sitting in bean bag chairs and enthusiastically using VR headsets. They appear to be engaging in an immersive experience, with their hands raised in excitement and expressions of joy. Behind them is a grayscale, outdoor mountain scene featuring a large statue, possibly from a game. Overlaid on the image are bright blue, connected nodes and lines of a graph, as well as a white, abstract design incorporating a circular pattern and a stylized face in the center. The design suggests a technological or digital theme, possibly representing data, AI, or network connections. Sony files auto-play patent allowing AI to take control during grinding moments
Sony files AI ‘auto-play’ which could tackle in-game grinding
Suswati Basu
Google Maps may expand generative AI feature to everyone. A man examining a large, colorful city map with red location markers on a table.
Google Maps may expand generative AI feature to everyone
Suswati Basu
Is Meta AI any good Users' react as they seek turn off option.
Is Meta AI any good and can it be turned off? Users’ react to ‘useless’ to latest chatbot
Suswati Basu
A futuristic 3D render of a person using a sleek, holographic mobile phone. The phone's screen displays "Gemini AI". Surrounding the phone is a matrix of glowing lines, reminiscent of a digital code or a futuristic cityscape. In the background, there's a vast, dark space with distant stars, creating a sense of vastness and exploration.
Google AI Gemini to receive real-time responses in app
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI-generated image of an avatar displaying the human emotion of happiness / Synthesia reveals AI avatars that can portray human emotion
Technology

Nvidia-sponsored Synthesia reveals AI-generated "expressive avatars"
Graeme Hanna40 mins

Synthesia has revealed a new range of artificial intelligence (AI) generated digital avatars which can portray human emotion based on text instruction.  The London-based company has presented its "Expressive Avatars"...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.