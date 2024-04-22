Languagesx
Snoop Dogg responds to Drake's AI-assisted diss track featuring his voice

Snoop Dogg responds to Drake’s AI-assisted diss track featuring his voice

Snoop Dogg responds to Drake's AI-assisted diss track featuring his voice. An image featuring Drake and Snoop Dogg. On the left, a man with a closely cropped beard and a contemplative expression holds a microphone close to his mouth. He's wearing a dark jacket with a visible logo and chains around his neck, suggesting a stylish or performative setting. On the right, another man with braided hair, stylish sunglasses, and a large chain necklace is also holding a microphone, seemingly mid-performance with a dynamic expression. The background has a digital, neon light motif, enhancing the entertainment vibe of the scene.
There have been mixed reactions to Drake's new diss track
TL:DR

  • Snoop Dogg humorously reacts to Drake's diss track using AI voices of him and Tupac.
  • Drake intensifies feud with Kendrick Lamar, employing AI-generated verses.
  • Responses on social media vary from praise for creativity to criticism for using AI Tupac.

Snoop Dogg has hilariously responded to a diss track by Drake, who used the AI voices of the legendary rapper and Tupac Shakur against artist Kendrick Lamar.

Less than a week after “Push Ups” leaked online, Drake amped up his feud with Lamar by dropping yet another diss with the help of artificial intelligence. “Taylor Made Freestyle,” the AI version of Snoop used by Drake, heckled Lamar about responding to Drake’s “Push Ups.”

“But still, you gotta show this f***ing owl who’s boss on the West/Now’s a time to really make a power move,” he rapped on the song. “‘Cause right now it’s looking like you writing out the game plan on how to lose/How to bark up the wrong tree and then get your head popped in a crowded room.”

Fake Snoop added, “World is watching this chess game, but are you out of moves?/Dot, you know that the D-O-G never f***ing doubted you/But right now it seem like you posted up without a clue of what the f*** you ’bout to do.”

Drake steps in for the final verse. “High up in the sky like I’m Howard Hughes/The first one really only took me an hour or two/The next one is really ’bout to bring out the coward in you,” he raps.

The Canadian rapper has acknowledged Taylor Swift’s major album release, “The Tortured Poets Department,” noting that she appears to be another “boss” similar to how Kendrick’s former label, Top Dawg Entertainment, controlled his moves. “But now we gotta wait a f***king week ’cause Taylor Swift is your new Top/And if you ’bout to drop, she gotta approve/This girl really ’bout to make you act like you not in a feud.” He adds: “Yeah, shoutout to Taylor Swift/Biggest gangster in the music game right now.”

Snoop Dogg responds to Drake’s AI track along with others

Just hours after the track dropped, the Dogg Father reacted in an Instagram post. “They did what? When? How? Are you sure? Y’all have a good night,” Snoop began. Before signing off he continued, “Why everybody calling my phone, blowing me up? What the f***? What happened? What’s going on? I’m going back to bed. Good night.”

The star seemed rather unfazed by being featured on the track, however, whether he changes his mind remains to be seen.

Drake’s usage of AI has sparked mixed reactions on social media with some people finding it creative while others didn’t like that he used a deceased rapper to go at K-Dot. WWE champion and DJ Peter Rosenberg said: “who was the person who said “yeah man — def use AI 2pac (Tupac)” .. that person is not a real friend.” Popular hip hop YouTubers The Akademy called it “next level”. DJ Jazzy Jeff, known from the popular comedy Fresh Prince of Bel Air, sent several laughing emojis.

“I can’t believe yall ok with the Canadian rapper using an AI Tupac. Manipulating the deceased voice with your own words for beef is the corniest s**t I have ever seen,” wrote one person on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Ngl Tupac would have hated Drake.”

There are number of music generators making waves including Suno AI, Stability AI, and Udio’s new tool which is backed by will.i.am.

Featured image: Canva / The Come Up Show

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu



