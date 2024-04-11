Languagesx
Udio launches AI music creation app with the backing of will.i.am

Udio launches AI music creation app with the backing of will.i.am

TL:DR

  • Udio, an AI-powered music program, gains traction in the market.
  • Backed by industry heavyweights like will.i.am and Common.
  • Creates professional-quality tracks in under 40 seconds, praised for realism.

Udio is the latest artificial intelligence (AI) powered music program to be launched, and the reaction to the app suggests it could make a big impact on the market.

With the ability to “capture emotion” in synthetic vocals, Udio has already gained the backing of some heavyweight figures in the music industry.

As detailed in the press release to introduce the app, producers such as will.i.am, Common and Tay Keith have contributed to the creation of this service which “leverages AI to easily create extraordinary and original music”.

It has been developed by former Google DeepMind researchers to put professional quality into the hands of anyone to create meaningful music in an accessible way. Full audio tracks can be generated in under 40 seconds.

David Ding, Co-founder and CEO of Udio, stated “There is nothing available that comes close to the ease of use, voice quality and musicality of what we’ve achieved with Udio – it’s a real testament to the folks we have involved.”

“At every stage of development, we talked to people in the industry about how we could bring this technology to market in a way that benefits both artists and musicians,” he added.

A realistic AI music creation tool

In less than a minute, Udio can get to work to create an impressive track that is said to meet professional standards with its sound quality and range of features.

Users can simply enter a description of the genre they want, providing the subject or personalized lyrics they want the song to contain with the added bonus of an indicator from artists that “inspire”.

Ryan Morrison of Tom Guide’s described Udio as “the most realistic AI music creation tool I’ve tried”.

He continued, “The ability to capture not just the emotion of a song but also generate both the bizarre and unexpected while maintaining musical fidelity and cohesion is astounding.”

More information on Udio and details on how to access the app are available at udio.com

Image credit: Ideogram

Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna

