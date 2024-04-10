Google expands AI-powered editing tools to all Google Photos users

Google announced on Wednesday that it will extend its AI-powered editing features in Google Photos, previously exclusive to Pixel devices and paid subscribers, to all users at no additional cost, as per TechCrunch reporting. The suite of tools, including the Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, and Photo Unblur, utilizes machine learning to enhance photo quality and composition.

The rollout of these advanced editing capabilities is set to begin on May 15, with a phased approach expected to reach all Google Photos users over several weeks. Users wishing to access the new features will need to meet specific hardware requirements. For ChromeOS devices, compatibility includes Chromebook Plus models running ChromeOS version 118+ or devices with at least 3GB RAM. Mobile users will require devices operating on Android 8.0 or higher or iOS 15 or higher. The update also extends support to Pixel tablets.

The Magic Editor, first introduced with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, stands out for its ability to conduct more complex edits through generative AI, such as altering photo backgrounds and enhancing foreground elements. This feature, alongside others, aims to simplify tasks that previously necessitated manual editing in software like Photoshop.

Limitations for non-Pixel users

While all users can enjoy the bulk of the new editing tools without a Google One subscription, there is a caveat for non-Pixel device users regarding the Magic Editor. These users will be limited to 10 Magic Editor saves per month unless they subscribe to a Premium Google One plan, which offers unlimited access among other benefits.

This expansion represents Google’s strategic response to the increasing availability of AI-powered editing tools in the market, aiming to make high-quality photo editing accessible to a broader audience. Despite introducing subscription-based limitations for certain features, the move significantly enhances the value proposition of Google Photos for users worldwide.