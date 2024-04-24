Languagesx
Is Meta AI any good and can it be turned off? Users' react to 'useless' to latest chatbot

Is Meta AI any good Users' react as they seek turn off option.
Meta AI has had a few hiccups since its launch
TL:DR

  • Meta's AI assistant, Meta Llama 3, rolls out globally.
  • Users report issues like fabricated life stories and image generation flaws.
  • Meta AI integrated into Meta platforms, can't be turned off.

Meta’s long-awaited AI assistant has finally been unveiled, much to the confusion of its users, who claim that the chatbot has already begun to hallucinate information.

Built with the tech giant’s Large Language Model (LLM) Meta Llama 3, Meta AI is on phones and available for free in pockets everywhere. The AI bot can be used on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

The artificial intelligence has now been rolled out in English in more than a dozen countries outside of the U.S. On April 18, the company announced that it could be accessed in Australia, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The technology was first announced at last year’s Connect event.

However, there are already some issues with it, which users have shared online. Bots were observed pretending to be humans with fabricated life stories, including one chatbot that joined a mothers’ group on Facebook to discuss its “child,” highlighting some of the technology’s pitfalls and limitations. Meta’s algorithm also ranked it as the top comment.

The AI then apologized, promising to “provide accurate, appropriate and sensitive responses, and reiterates its helpfulness goals and efforts to facilitate conversation,” stated Princeton University’s Assistant Professor of Computer Science Aleksandra Korolova.

In addition, users reported that the AI struggled to generate accurate images from the text prompts given. For instance, one user requested an image of an Indian photographer, but the AI failed to produce an image without including a turban and eventually they gave up, branding the chatbot “useless”.

What does Meta AI do?

Meta AI aims to be a helpful assistant and is integrated into the search bar to assist with user queries. The bot is housed within Meta’s platforms like Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

It is supposed to be able to answer questions by searching the web, generate different creative text formats, create images based on text prompts, or find specific content on Instagram like Reels and stories.

Meta states: “You can use Meta AI in feed, chats, search and more across our apps to get things done and access real-time information, without having to leave the app you’re using.”

How do you turn off Meta AI?

It appears that Meta AI cannot be switched off, despite some users looking for the option. However, when some users requested Meta AI for a method to turn the assistant off, it provided fictitious answers, as one person on X discovered.

The user added: “The cherry on top is that asking Meta AI how to disable it spawns a response pointing to a nonexistent setting.”

Users can still use the search bars by typing in words and clicking on the text results that appear below, rather than clicking the blue send icon at the right end of the bar, which activates an AI chat.

On Meta AI’s own Facebook page, users have urged for opt-out options.

Facebook responses to Meta AI, asking for it to be turned off. A screenshot of social media comments where users express their dissatisfaction with the integration of the 'Ask AI Meta' feature. The comments suggest that users want the original search box functionality restored and the AI option removed or reduced. Emotions range from annoyance to outright dislike, with one user explicitly stating their hatred for the feature, another calling it ridiculous, and one experiencing difficulty logging in and blaming the integration with Open AI. A user is also inquiring about an opt-out button, indicating a desire for a choice in using the AI feature. The reactions include likes and hearts, showing a mix of agreement and support for the sentiments expressed.
Users have asked to opt-out of Meta AI. Credit: Meta

Some people are simply opposed to having an AI assistant automatically integrated into their familiar social media feeds, with numerous users expressing frustration online about wanting to use the apps without AI involvement.

ReadWrite has reached out to Meta for comment.

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

