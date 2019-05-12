How These Apps Will Make You A Better Photographer

We cannot argue that the photography world is in an exciting place right now. The new tech trends in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies are being developed and implemented at an unprecedented rate. Even Facebook tried to downplay the incident in June 2017 — reported August 2017 — when their AI bots invented their own language — and locked the developers out of their own system.

Businesses cannot move forward without fine artwork and photos on their websites.

Businesses have even had to optimize their mobile technology for everything — including photos — or get a slap from Google. Everyone (and their dog) is working to make their social networks shine. We can finally find top-notch tutorials and educational material — that were previously only available to a few people. The entire industry is in an up-and-coming place for you to become a better photographer.

Visuals are a driving force in everything we do nowadays. Our personal photos, podcasts, YouTube’s, and Snaps must be incredible — even astonishing — or our friends are — so kind — to tell us how lousy we did. We need help, and it’s here — in the form of apps for your photos.

In the world of photography apps, it can quickly become overwhelming to know what app can help you improve your techniques and push your creativity forward.

People love to share their photos and (in the past) could be happy using the basic tools major social media platforms provide. Just using the cast-offs that social affords you is not enough. It may sound cliché — but most individuals want to kick their skills up a notch and take things to the next level.

As creatives, there is a search for excellence and a great desire and ambition to display your new skillsets.

You search for inspiration everywhere — and we all search for the often illusive tools and services that will finally help you make your work look exceptional. From your photos, you hope to provoke an effect, to have an influence and to motive others.



Dozens of photography apps can help you improve your images, but there are a handful that can really make a difference in your creative journey. Capturing and post-editing are only part of the adventure. You’ll need to learn and understand the sharing process and how to use all of this information to the best advantage. These apps will give you the tools to grow into the exceptional creative you’re trying to become.

Adobe Lightroom CC

Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC is a free, powerful, yet intuitive photo editor that is great to change the look and feel of your photos with a single touch. You can experiment with color, exposure, tunes, and contrast and make advanced tonal adjustments to your images. Take advantage of playing around with your photos on this site. Available both on Android and iOS.

Skillshare

A community of millions of learners where you can explore over 25,000 online classes in pretty much any creative area including photography. You can learn at your own pace from great teachers in specific fields. Available both on Android and iOS.

VSCO

With this app, you can upload photos with quality presets and editing tools. VSCO is a place to express your true self, make beautiful photos on mobile, and connect with a creative community. Available on Android and iOS.

ViewBug

A great community to take your photography to the next level. On ViewBug millions of visual creators share photos and join contests in a community with photography tools to explore and grow their craft. Available both on Android and iOS.

You will want to choose a community where you can thrive. Find a site and an app where you can freely access many variations and concepts for your visual creation ideas. Access as many interpretations and meanings for your photographic creatives and art for which you have the yearning. Have the aim to exceed what you usually find online and gain the power over your photos that you crave.