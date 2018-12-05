12 Unique Gifts for the Hard-to-Shop-for People on Your List

As if the holidays weren’t already stressful enough, add in the pressure of trying to find a gift for those hard-to-shop people on your life.

A list just popped into your head with the thought of it: the people who have everything, the people who are devout minimalists, the people who just can’t be wowed. While it would be great to bury your head in the sand and let them take care of their own needs and wants, nobody enjoys the awkward feeling of forgotten gratitude — or holiday gatherings filled with guilt.

Luckily, neither feeling will be a problem if you give one of the following 12 gifts.

1. OneOddBird’s Martin Leather & Nylon Backpack

This lightweight, water-resistant drawstring backpack is the perfect gift for any woman in your life, whether it’s your girlfriend or your favorite co-worker. She can take it to the office or the gym or carry it as she runs errands around town.

The bright colors give this bag a little pop while offering enough protection so valuables — like her favorite pair of sunglasses — won’t get damaged. The backpack is available at OneOddBird and comes with a gift tag; shipping is free.

2. NatureBox

Snacking wisely throughout the day isn’t as easy as it sounds. NatureBox solves that problem by shipping a box full of delicious snacks made from real ingredients, like sriracha cashews, mini Belgian waffles, Turkish apricots, and teriyaki beef jerky.

There are also vegan and gluten-free options. The best part is that it’s the gift that keeps on giving — you can choose five snacks for $20, 10 for $30, or 20 for $50.

3. Oculus Go

Whether it’s a concert or the latest blockbuster, everyone wants the best seat in the house. Oculus Go can deliver that experience without requiring you to spend a fortune on front-row seats.

This all-in-one headset is portable; you can meet up with friends via VR, wherever they are in the world, to experience your favorite sporting events, concerts, TV shows, or movies together.

4. Sock Fancy

My inner child can’t stand this, but every year, my mom asks what I want for Christmas. My response: “Socks.” I can’t be the only one who’s constantly losing, destroying, or giving up socks to the dryer gods throughout the year.

Sock Fancy solves this problem because it’s a monthly sock subscription that sends unique and eye-catching socks for just $11.

5. Ring

Want to give the hard-to-shop-for people in your life a little peace of mind? Then I suggest the Ring doorbell. I’m sure you’ve seen the ads, but if you haven’t, it’s a smart doorbell that monitors the movements surrounding a home. When the doorbell is pressed, an app starts a VOiP video call to a smartphone or tablet.

This means that the owner of the home can answer his door, no matter where he is. He can also review previously recorded footage and share it with neighbors.

6. Roomba

Who wouldn’t want a robot that automatically cleans carpets or hardwood floors? The Roomba robot vacuum ranges from $299.99 to $949.99, depending on the model’s features.

For example, the i7 will empty its dust bin into a larger bag and automatically return to its charging station when it’s done cleaning. It’s also compatible with voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. Set it up on a schedule, and your recipient won’t have to think about cleaning the floors again.

7. Skyroam Solis

If you know someone who works from home, this is probably the best gift you can give. It’s a palm-sized Wi-Fi hotspot that delivers reliable 4G internet. Users can also connect up to five computers, phones, or other devices at once, and the battery lasts up to 16 hours. Don’t forget to include the pay-as-you-go payment option that charges $9 per GB of data.

8. Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon’s popular voice-controlled speaker can be used to play music, ask questions, or run a smart home or office, like controlling the temperature or lights.

Because Alexa is constantly getting smarter, you can also use the Echo Dot to play games and track your fitness goals. And you have to love the price right now: $29.99 over on Amazon.

9. STEM Toy

Whether it’s for your own kids, your nieces and nephews, or your best friend’s children, you don’t want to get them just any toy off the shelf. You want to get them something exciting and educational, such as this toy robot known as Cozmo.

Cozmo can teach kids how to use their imagination and code — a skill they can use for the rest of their lives. This full-scale robot is available on Amazon.

10. HydroFlask

During the colder months of the year, this water bottle — and its double-wall vacuum insulation — will keep drinks warm for around six hours. When the weather warms up, it can keep beverages cool for an impressive 24 hours.

That makes this water bottle the perfect sidekick for the gym, the beach, or just running errands. It’s available on Amazon for $22.50.

11. Vector the Good Robot

Why should kids have all the fun? Shouldn’t adults get to enjoy their own robots, too? With Vector, they can. This little robot can alert you about the weather, take pictures, be your pizza timer, or even act as your blackjack dealer when there’s nothing else going on. Vector will be integrating with Alexa in the near future; you can purchase your own helpful robot on Anki USA.

12. Lifeproof’s FRĒ Line

Smartphones aren’t cheap, so if you know someone who just dropped a small fortune on the latest smartphone, this smartphone case will be her favorite gift of the year. It’s waterproof, snow-proof, dust-proof, and drop-proof, meaning it will protect her investment without breaking the bank at just $35.99.

We all have at least one “difficult” person on our holiday shopping list, but gifts like these dozen can relieve some of the stress — and make the holidays a lot more pleasant.