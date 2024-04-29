Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Elon Musk’s X platform ‘end goal’ could shake up crypto market

Elon Musk’s X platform ‘end goal’ could shake up crypto market

Elon Musk's X platform could shake up crypto market. Elon Musk seen in tuxedo in front of phone with X platform posts from him talking about cryptocurrency and graph in background showing rise in prices
Elon Musk is attempting to transform X into an "everything app"
TL:DR

  • X's payments "end goal" aims to keep users within the platform, potentially impacting Bitcoin and crypto markets.
  • Stanley suggests X's platform could evolve to offer various financial services, including interest and product purchases.
  • Musk's connections to cryptocurrency, including Dogecoin and PayPal's involvement, fuel speculation about X's future plans.

An executive at Elon Musk’s social media company X has revealed the platform’s payments “end goal” could play havoc with the Bitcoin price and wider crypto market.

Musk has previously stated his desire to have X become an “everything app“. The social network’s payments chief information security officer, Christopher Stanley, recently wrote on the platform: “The end goal is if you ever have any incentive to take money out of our system, then we have failed, you shouldn’t ever need to take money out because you should be able to do anything you need on our platform.”

The speculation comes as the company’s money-transmitter licenses will now allow it to facilitate U.S. dollar and cryptocurrency payments on the platform.

“Think Venmo at first,” Stanley wrote. “Then, as things evolve, you can gain interest, buy products, eventually use it to buy things in stores (think Apple Pay), etc.”

Last month, Musk hinted at the possibility of purchasing Tesla cars using his preferred memecoin cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, proclaiming “Dogecoin to the moon.”

Following Musk’s acquisition of Twitter and its rebranding to X, there has been considerable speculation about the potential addition of support for crypto such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and XRP, similar to what PayPal did in late 2020. In October, Musk said: “If it involves money. It’ll be on our platform. Money or securities or whatever.”

Elon Musk’s cryptocurrency connections

Musk’s company, PayPal, has been a major player in the recent growth of cryptocurrency. In late 2020, they began allowing users to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin cash.

This move is seen as a contributing factor to the surge in Bitcoin’s price in 2021, which saw it reach nearly $70,000. PayPal went even further by launching its own dollar-pegged stablecoin cryptocurrency.

However, Musk has faced criticism for his alleged “part-time” engagement with his automaker firm Tesla, leading to investor unrest and a noticeable dip in car sales, especially in the U.S. market. But despite Tesla’s issues, Dogecoin’s market position as a top meme coin may remain unaffected, though broader market perceptions could eventually influence its value.

Featured image: Canva / The Royal Society / Debbie Rowe

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Elon Musk's X platform could shake up crypto market. Elon Musk seen in tuxedo in front of phone with X platform posts from him talking about cryptocurrency and graph in background showing rise in prices
Elon Musk’s X platform ‘end goal’ could shake up crypto market
Suswati Basu
Slothana airdrop presale
Slothana Meme Coin Presale Ends Monday, Airdrop On Solana In 20 Hours
Petar Jovanović
A large control room with several screens showing crypto financial symbols. Two office workers with their back to viewer sit at their desk. A UK flag is on the wall
U.K. law enforcement gets news powers to seize crypto
Radek Zielinski
Digital art of Samourai Wallet in chains, with Bitcoin logos in the background, crashing down. Dark, ominous colors, with red and green candlesticks representing price drops.
Samourai Wallet founders arrested, crypto market tumbles
Radek Zielinski
BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF sees first day without inflows
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Original Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons shown in photo with a black background. The red Joy-Con is laid at the bottom, with the blue Joy-Con over the top. These could be different from Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons.
Gaming

Joy-Cons on Nintendo Switch 2 said to be ‘magnetically’ attached
Sophie Atkinson25 seconds

The slide-on Joy-Cons may be seeing a switch up on the newest variant of the Nintendo device, according to a report from Spanish-language gaming news site Vandal. Instead of the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.