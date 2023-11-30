10 New Upcoming Coinbase Listings to Watch in 2023

Coinbase is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange globally, but it has a solid regulatory framework. Now a public entity on the NASDAQ, Coinbase is one of the most sought-after exchanges for new cryptocurrency listings. Projects fortunate enough to be approved by Coinbase will often explode in value.

Therefore, this guide explores 10 new Coinbase listings for 2023. Read on to discover which cryptocurrencies could be listed on Coinbase in the coming weeks and months.

Potential Coinbase New Crypto Listings for 2023 Let’s start with a list of potential new Coinbase listings with an overview of each cryptocurrency: Bitcoin ETF Token (BTCETF): New presale cryptocurrency with over $1.9 million raised so far. Investors can speculate on Bitcoin ETF approvals through BTCETF tokens. After achieving five core milestones, 25% of BTCETF tokens will be removed from the supply. Presale investors can secure a 17% discount today. Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX): Creating waves in the cryptocurrency space, Bitcoin Minetrix is bringing BTC mining to the average investor. After staking BTCMTX tokens, users earn credits. These can be converted to BTC mining power. This means miners no longer need expensive hardware. $4.5 million worth of BTCMTX tokens have been sold. Meme Kombat (MK): Stake-to-bet ecosystem allowing players to wager on meme battles. Place bets on ‘Doge vs Shiba’ or ‘Pepe vs FLOKI’ and watch the action unfold. Battles are backed by AI and smart contracts, ensuring an immersive gambling experience. This presale project has raised more than $2 million. TG.Casino Token (TGC): Decentralized casino and sportsbook launching on the Telegram app, TG.Casino is a top-rated gambling project. Regulated by the Governor of Curaçao, TGC can be used to gamble on slots, video poker, table games, and much more. Over $4 million has been raised from presale investors. Wall Street Memes (WSM): A popular meme coin that raised $19 million in presale funding, Wall Street Memes now trades on tier-one exchanges. Elon Musk has previously commented on two of its Twitter memes, bringing hype to the project. Wall Street Memes recently launched a casino that accepts WSM tokens. Launchpad XYZ (LPX): Trending presale project raising over $2 million, Launchpad XYZ specializes in Web 3.0 investments. Its decentralized exchange supports unreleased P2E tokens, fractional real estate, and new NFT mints. It has also developed an AI-backed scoring system for leading cryptocurrencies. yPredict (YPRED): A solid ecosystem for AI and machine learning predictive models, yPredict caters to quants, data scientists, and everyday crypto investors. Users can stake YPRED to earn a share of subscription fees, which are generated by predictive model sales. This presale campaign has just surpassed $5 million. Pepe (PEPE): One of the newest meme coins in the space, Pepe is up over 1,800% since launching in April 2024. At one point, Pepe had increased by over 7,000%. Right now, Pepe can be purchased at a 75% discount from its all-time high. Although Pepe is listed on many tier-one exchanges, Coinbase has yet to add the project. ORDI (ORDI): A new cryptocurrency project allowing developers to build NFTs on the Bitcoin blockchain. Files are inserted into Bitcoin ‘Satoshi’ transactions, meaning they remain on the blockchain forever. ORDI has increased by 284% in the past month and is now valued at $420 million. Arbitrum (ARB): One of the most efficient layer 2 solutions for Ethereum, Arbitrum can handle tens of thousands of transactions per second. It’s particularly useful for dApps that require high scalability with low fees. More than 200 projects have bridged to Arbitrum. Its native token, ARB, is available on most tier-one exchanges, apart from Coinbase.

Analyzing the Best New Coins on Coinbase: Full Reviews

We have prepared a full analysis of the Coinbase new listings discussed above. Find out more about each project and why it could be the next big cryptocurrency for Coinbase approval.



1. Bitcoin ETF Token (BTCETF): Earn Staking APYs of 139% and Enjoy Token Appreciation When the First Bitcoin ETF is Approved

Bitcoin ETF Token is a brand-new cryptocurrency that is currently in presale. It was created with expectations that the SEC will approve its first Bitcoin ETF application in 2024. Not only will this be huge for the broader cryptocurrency markets, but BTCETF holders too. Once approval has been confirmed, 5% of BTCETF tokens will be burned.

Token burns are a common method for cryptocurrency projects to increase the value of their token. This is because it creates enhanced scarcity; similar to Apple repurchasing its own stock from the open market. There will be four additional token burns, also at 5% each. Other milestones include Bitcoin surpassing $100,000.

A 5% burn will also occur if Bitcoin ETF Token hits a market capitalization of $100 million. We like that Bitcoin ETF Token rewards holders while they wait for each milestone. As soon as BTCETF tokens are purchased, they can be staked for passive rewards. The staking pool is currently paying 139% annually, which is huge.

It’s important to remember that Bitcoin ETF Token is a speculative cryptocurrency; it doesn’t have any real-world utility. This isn’t a deal-breaker though, as Coinbase lists many cryptocurrencies without use cases. Moreover, the Bitcoin ETF Token presale is still offering rock-bottom prices to early buyers.

While more than $1.9 million has already been raised, you’ll still pay just $0.006 per token. The minimum presale investment is just 1 BTCETF, so this project is suitable for all budgets. To invest in the presale, connect a wallet to the Bitcoin ETF Token website. Choose from ETH, USDT, MATIC, or BNB and swap the tokens for BTCETF.

Total Tokens 2.1 Billion Tokens Available in ICO 840 Million Blockchain Ethereum Network Token type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase 1 BTCETF Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB, MATIC, Credit Card (KYC Required)

2. Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX): Allows Users to Earn BTC Mining Power Remotely Through Staking [$4.5 Million Raised in Presale]

Bitcoin Minetrix has created an innovative concept known as stake-to-mine. Here’s how it works; After buying BTCMTX tokens, which are native to Bitcoin Minetrix, they can be deposited into a decentralized staking pool. Backed by the Ethereum blockchain, BTCMTX will passively earn ‘credits’ while they are being staked.

These credits are highly valuable, as they can be converted to BTC mining power. Any rewards generated from the mining power are kept by the user. At first glance, this might sound synonymous with cloud mining. However, Bitcoin Minetrix has taken several steps to improve the industry’s shortcomings.

For instance, while cloud mining platforms are heavily centralized and opaque, Bitcoin Minetrix is decentralized and transparent. Cloud mining sites are known for lengthy minimum contracts and high upfront investments. Bitcoin Minetrix offers variable time frames and no account minimums.

In fact, just 1 BTCMTX token is needed to begin earning credits. Although the Bitcoin Minetrix presale was recently launched, it has already raised $4.5 million. The presale is attracting waves of new buyers who are snapping up the discounted price point. For the next 4 days, BTCMTX tokens can be bought at just $0.0119.

Total Tokens 4 Billion Tokens Available in ICO 2.8 Billion Blockchain Ethereum Network Token Type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase No Minimum Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB, MATIC, Credit Card (KYC Required)

3. Meme Kombat (MK): Stake-to-Bet GameFi Project With Blockchain-Powered Meme Battles

Meme Kombat is aiming to join other play-to-earn gaming projects on Coinbase, including Decentraland, the Sandbox, and Axie Infinity. The project – which has already raised more than $2 million from early investors, has developed a blockchain-powered battle game. Results are determined on-chain via smart contracts.

AI is also used to ensure unique gaming experiences. Now, players don’t actually partake in battles themselves. Instead, battles are competed by meme characters like FLOKI and Pepe. The fun part is that players can wager bets on the winning meme. It’s like virtual esports but for the blockchain ecosystem.

There will be many different betting markets to choose from – both pre-match and while battles are still in-play. Odds will determine the potential payout. Winning bets are settled instantly in MK tokens. If you don’t personally have an interest in battle-style games, MK tokens are also a solid investment currency.

For a start, gamers are required to stake and lock their MK tokens in order to access the betting dashboard. This means fewer tokens on the market for speculative trading. Meme Kombat is also offering a presale discount to early investors. While MK will be priced at $0.279 by the end of the presale, you’ll currently pay just $0.214. That’s a discount of over 23%.

Total Tokens 120 Million Tokens Available in ICO 60 Million Blockchain Ethereum Network Token type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase $5 Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB

4. TG.Casino Token (TGC): Creating Change in the Global Casino Industry Through Anonymous Telegram Gambling

TG.Casino aims to become one of the new Coinbase listings through its innovative Telegram gambling bot. It offers the same types of games as traditional casino sites, such as roulette, video poker, blackjack, baccarat, dice, and slots. However, TG.Casino stands out for its anonymous offering.

There is no KYC process, so players can enjoy their favorite casino games in privacy. This isn’t to say that players need to worry about safety; TG.Casino holds a Curaçao e-gambling license. Moreover, its games are provided by regulated developers, such as Pragmatic Play, Microgaming, NetEnt, and Hacksaw.

Another benefit is that TG.Casino processes withdrawal requests instantly. In contrast, regular online casinos typically take several days. TG.Casino accepts established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Although many players will deposit TGC tokens, as they’re currently yielding 191% in staking rewards.

TGC deposits also benefit from a 25% cashback program on gambling losses. We also like the token buyback program being implemented by TG.Casino. It will buy TGC from public exchanges; 60% goes to the staking pool and 40% is burned. Right now, TGC tokens can be bought at presale prices of just $0.17. The presale has already raised over $3 million.

Total Tokens 100 Million Tokens Available in ICO 40 Million Blockchain Ethereum Network Token type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase $5 Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB

5. Wall Street Memes (WSM): Viral Meme Creator With Over 1 Million Community Members and a Newly Launched Casino

Wall Street Memes is a popular cryptocurrency project that shares viral memes on social media. It has a community of over 1 million members. Its memes have been commented on by Elon Musk, which brought millions of new eyeballs to the project. Wall Street Memes completed its presale campaign in September 2023.

Raising over $19 million, it’s one of the most successful presales of the year. Wall Street Memes is now trading on multiple crypto exchanges, including OKX and Gate.io. It is now aiming to list on Coinbase, although this is currently just speculation. Although Wall Street Memes was created as a meme coin, it recently launched the WSM Casino.

This is a regulated gambling platform that offers thousands of table games, slots, live dealers, and much more. This creates a use case for its native token, WSM. In fact, players are encouraged to deposit WSM, as they’ll receive 50 free slot spins. In terms of its price action, WSM tokens were originally sold for just $0.025 during the presale.

According to CoinMarketCap, WSM was listed on exchanges at $0.04179; a solid upside of 67% for presale investors. Within a couple of days, the WSM price hit $0.07971. As per a broader market correction, you can now buy WSM tokens for just $0.0219. This translates to an all-time high discount of 72%.

6. Launchpad XYZ (LPX): Decentralized Web 3.0 Portal With Pre-Released P2E Tokens, Fractional Real Estate, and Private ICOs

Launchpad XYZ has developed a Web 3.0 portal that streamlines the investment process for beginners. It provides access to emerging asset classes within the blockchain space that would otherwise be difficult to buy. For example, Launchpad XYZ tokenized stores of value, such as property and fine art.

Users can then invest in these assets with a few dollars. Each investment is backed by a unique NFT, ensuring that ownership is verified on the blockchain. Launchpad XYZ users can also access play-to-earn tokens before they are launched to the public. This can help investors find the next Axie Infinity or Decentraland.

In addition, Launchpad XYZ will secure access to private ICO campaigns, which are usually reserved for angel investors. Other features include trading signals, educational tools, and an AI investment advisor. Launchpad XYZ is a presale project, so you can invest from the ground up. $2 million has been raised so far, and LPX tokens are currently available for $0.0445 each.

Total Tokens 1 Billion Tokens Available in ICO 250 Million Blockchain Ethereum Network Token type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase 100 LPX Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB, Credit Card (KYC Required)

7. yPredict (YPRED): Predictive Models for Crypto Analysts, Data Scientists, Traders, and Quants

yPredict is a presale project that has already raised over $5 million. It has developed a decentralized ecosystem for predictive models. Third-party developers create models through machine learning and AI, and then they’re tested by the yPredict DAO. Models can include anything from chart recognition patterns and technical signals to social sentiment analysis.

Either way, predictive models help investors make smart trading decisions. yPredict models are also aimed at crypto developers, data scientists, and quants. Not to mention other industries, such as supply chain, healthcare, and human resources. Once approved by the DAO, users can rent their chosen predictive models – payable in YPRED.

70% of the subscription fees go to the developer, while 20% is injected back into the yPredict ecosystem. 10% is distributed to the YPRED community. However, in order to be eligible, users need to stake their YPRED tokens. You can buy YPRED tokens at just $0.11 today, and they’ll be listed on exchanges at $0.12 once the presale is over.

Total Tokens 1 Billion Tokens Available in ICO 800 Million Blockchain Polygon Network Token type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase 200 YPRED Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB, MATIC, Credit Card (KYC Required)

8. Pepe (PEPE): Trending Meme Coin Project With 1,800% Gains in 2023 and Currently Trading at a 75% Discount

Pepe is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies this year, with gains of over 1,800%. This is a classic meme coin project without any use cases. It relies on hype, speculation, and FOMO – like most meme coins. Its project mascot is Pepe the Frog, a popular internet meme based on the Boy’s Club comic series.

Nonetheless, Pepe was only launched in April 2023, so it’s still a brand-new project. Within a few weeks of being listed on exchanges, Pepe had increased by over 7,000%. This shows how irrational the cryptocurrency markets can be. That said, Pepe is now trading at a 75% discount from its prior all-time high.

At just $0.000001095 per PEPE, it’s also one of the cheapest cryptocurrencies to buy. Pepe has already secured many tier-one exchange listings, including Binance, KuCoin, Kraken, and even Gemini. Therefore, it’s only a matter of time before Pepe becomes one of the new Coinbase listings.

9. ORDI (ORDI): Innovative BRC-20 Project Allowing Developers to Build NFTs on the Original Bitcoin Blockchain

ORDI also makes this list of potential new Coinbase listings. This innovative project has attracted a lot of attention since launching in mid-2023. Put simply, ORDI allows developers to build NFTs on the original Bitcoin blockchain. This wasn’t previously possible, but ORDI has found a way around Bitcoin’s immutable characteristics.

In a nutshell, developers can add images, audio, video, or text files to Bitcoin transactions. This means they remain on the Bitcoin blockchain for eternity, like all other token movements. Crucially, the costs are minimal, as ORDI transactions are inserted into ‘Satoshis’, which represent a micro fraction of a Bitcoin. In terms of its price action, ORDI is up 284% in the prior month.

This gives the project a market capitalization of $420 million. ORDI is trading 31% below its all-time high, offering a solid entry point for new investors. ORDI is listed on Binance, KuCoin, OKX, Gate.io, Bybit, and many other tier-one exchanges. As such, ORDI could be the next new cryptocurrency released on Coinbase in 2023.

10. Arbitrum (ARB): One of the Most Efficient Layer 2 Solutions for the Ethereum Blockchain

Last on this list of potential new Coinbase listings is Arbitrum. This project has solid fundamentals; it enables Ethereum-based projects to increase their transactional efficiency. Not only in terms of low fees and faster transactions but increased scalability. More than 251 ERC-20 projects have bridged to Arbitrum, which is more than Polygon and other layer 2 ecosystems.

In order to use Arbitrum, projects require its native token, ARB. This is required to pay transaction fees; similar to Ethereum and ETF. Although Arbitrum was founded in 2018, the project didn’t release ARB tokens until early 2023. Since then, the tokens have plummeted by over 90%.

However, for many investors, this offers a huge discount in preparation for the next bull market. Currently, ARB has a market capitalization of just under $1.3 billion. In contrast, Polygon is valued at almost $7 billion. Ultimately, ARB could be one of the new Coinbase listings this year, considering it already trades on Binance, Kraken, KuCoin, OKX, and Bitfinex.

Reasons to Invest in New Coinbase Listings

Investing in potential next Coinbase listings can be a smart move, considering that newly added cryptocurrencies often increase in value.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the key benefits that this niche market provides.

Coinbase has a Huge Pool of Active Traders

According to an SEC filing, Coinbase has over 108 million traders. This makes it one of the most popular crypto exchanges globally. As such, newly listed cryptocurrencies on Coinbase have access to a huge pool of traders. Not only in the US but in more than 100 countries around the world. This ensures that trading volumes remain constant 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

In terms of trading volumes, Coinbase is currently the second-largest exchange, as per CoinMarketCap data.

In the prior 24 hours, Coinbase facilitated almost $1.8 billion worth of trading volume.

That said, this is a small fraction of the $9.8 billion that Binance processed.

On the other hand, it’s more than double the $867 million that was traded on Kraken over the same period.

This means that newly listed cryptocurrencies have access to a huge amount of liquidity. This is important, as it ensures buyers and sellers can trade in smooth market conditions.

Coinbase is Also a Crypto Broker

While Coinbase is considered a crypto exchange, it also offers brokerage services. This is important, as it makes it much easier for investors to buy newly listed cryptocurrencies. This is because the tokens can be purchased directly from Coinbase, rather than from other market participants.

In fact, Coinbase offers an ‘Instant Buy’ service that supports debit/credit cards and e-wallets. These payment types are particularly popular with beginners. This means that new Coinbase listings can attract every type of investor possible; from novices to experienced pros.

A Coinbase New Coin Listing Will Usually Increase Value

When Coinbase announces a new listing, the cryptocurrency will usually surge in value. This is the so-called ‘Coinbase Effect’. After all, Coinbase is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges globally. It has a strong regulatory framework and is now listed on the NASDAQ. Therefore, a Coinbase listing is a stamp of approval from the broader markets.

For example, Coinbase announced that it would list VeChain on June 22nd. The prior day, VeChain was priced at $0.014. By July 3rd, VeChain was at $0.020. And right now, VeChain is trading at 0.021. This means that since the day before the Coinbase announcement, VeChain has increased by 18%.

In a more recent example, Coinbase announced on November 2nd that it would list Celestia. The prior day, Celestia was trading at $2.1358. By November 19th, Celestia hit highs of $7.38. This represents growth of 245%.