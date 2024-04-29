Alien: Rogue Incursion – In your Quest 3, everybody can hear you scream

There seems to be an ever-growing number of horror games for the Quest 3, it is only a few days since we looked at Nope Challenge. VR is possibly the perfect format for the genre and so it is exciting that we are now going to get, from veteran VR developers at Survios, a licensed virtual reality game based in the universe of Alien – one of the most psychologically terrifying sci-fi franchises of all time.

All we have so far in terms of pretty things to look at is an announcement trailer that features very little other than the game’s logo slowly emerging from the black, while some suitability Alien-esque drone noises play in the background. It’s a reveal trailer that actually reveals surprisingly little.

We do get to find out though that the game is slated for release during ‘Holidays 2024’ so that to us means December sometime, so there is a little wait ahead of us before we can put our headsets on.

As well as Quest 3 the game is coming to Steam and PSVR 2 so all modern flavors of consumer headsets are covered here.

“Our team at Survios are huge fans of Alien and have been building Alien: Rogue Incursion for a long time, honing our ability to pair the most technically advanced, immersive, and engaging VR experiences with best-in-class franchises,” so says TQ Jefferson, Survivos’ Chief Product Officer.

“This fully original story embraces all our favorite elements from 45 years of Alien, from kinetic action and heart-pounding exploration to our terrifyingly resourceful Xenomorphs that will truly make your skin crawl. We can’t wait for fans to get their hands on it this holiday season.”

The good folks at Road To VR believe that the game is going to be Quest 3 only in terms of Meta’s headsets which will be a blow for anybody who has recently plumped for a reduced Quest 2 headset.