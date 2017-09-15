Element Critical to go after data center acquisitions

Posted on in Connected Devices, Industrial

David Curry

Data center provider CentralColo has announced a comprehensive rebranding, starting with a name change. It is now called Element Critical and will be pursuing an “aggressive acquisition strategy” to combat the limited customer data center choices.

Element Critical currently has two data center facilities in Northern Virginia and Silicon Valley. It is looking to expand at a rate of two to three properties each year, with a possible interest in international acquisitions.

See also: How data center consolidation will change how we store data

“We live in a world where one size doesn’t fit all and the combination of data center elements change more frequently than ever before,” states Ken Parent, CEO of Element Critical. “We’re designing solutions ranging from a customer moving a lab into a data center for the first time to hyperscale Artificial Intelligence companies requiring liquid cooling for their 30-45 kW racks. We’ve assembled an impressive roster of industry veterans who possess the vision necessary to execute upon a simple proposition – translate data center requirements into custom solutions for less than the big box providers.”

A new world for data centers

It’s been a wild few years for data centers. It’s a bit of a wild west feel as IoT needs, as well as heavier content loads driven by new technologies like AR/VR, are driving a land-grab around capacity. At the same time as large cloud providers like Amazon, Microsoft and Google are building out their offering, “on-prem” data centers run by companies themselves are consolidating and modernizing, due to mergers and tech upgrades.

As well, pressures to move compute capacity to the edge to accommodate growing networks of linked devices, from wearables to autonomous cars, will continue as will the needs of data-acquiring firms to manage and process that data as efficiently and cleanly as possible.

Parent says within these forces at work, there are opportunities to acquire data centers with some existing client base but whose footprint needs optimization across to unlock value.

