Toyota, Intel, and Ericsson create connected car data consortium

Posted on in Transport

David Curry

Denso, Ericsson, Intel, NTT Docomo, and Toyota have formed the Automotive Edge Computing consortium, a new association dedicated to building an ecosystem for connected car data.

Bringing millions of cars online will require a major overhaul of road infrastructure, alongside new networking standards and data centers to send, receive, and store data.

See Also: U.K. government drops their commandments for self-driving vehicles

The consortium wants to be the one to provide this infrastructure, creating new architecture to support the expected 10 exabytes (1 billion gigabytes) of data per month from connected cars.

Ericsson and NTT Docomo are both major networking firms, eager to outline standards, best practices, and architecture plans. Intel recently acquired Mobileye for $15.3 billion, so it has an important part to play in the development of connected and autonomous vehicles.

The addition of Toyota and Denso – an auto parts manufacturer that’s the largest shareholder is Toyota – makes the consortium Japanese oriented. Japan will most likely be one of the first to adopt national standards for autonomous tech, with the government hoping to have self-driving taxis available in Tokyo before the 2020 Summer Olympics.

For now, the consortium will look at connected tools, like real-time maps and driver assistance, but clearly, the long-term goal is infrastructure to support the self-driving revolution. The estimated infrastructure cost, in the U.S. at least, is expected to run into the hundreds of billions.

Consortiums of automakers, auto parts manufacturers, and technology companies look to be in season. BMW partnered with Intel, Delphi, and Continental to develop self-driving cars, and the U.K. government is funding a partnership between Oxford University, Telefonica, and Transport for London.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

Downtown Detroit GM Hedquarter

GM Canada hiring 1,000 in self-driving car push

General Motors is making a big investment in self-driving car research and development in Canada by adding up to 1,000 engineers over the next few years. The NewsWheel reports that GM Canada is expanding R&D into autonomous vehicles by hiring between 300 and 1,000 engineers for its new Automotive Software Development Center in Markham, Ontario.… Read more »

leeco-lesee-self-driving-electric-car

China’s LeEco unveils its own concept self-driving electric car

China’s LeEco unveiled its own self-driving electric car concept at a Beijing press conference earlier today, adding to the laundry list of products currently produced by the “Netflix of China”. LeEco chief executive Jia Yueting demoed some of the self-driving capabilities at the event, including driving and parking. Yueting controlled the car through voice commands… Read more »

ReadWrite News

AR/VR

For marketers, virtual reality offers real potential and opportunities

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite