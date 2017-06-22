Nokia rebrands all Withings products a year after acquisition

Nokia has rebranded all Withings products and will be retiring the brand, a year after acquiring the French health-tech company for $191 million.

The three wearables, Go, Steel, and Steel HR, will remain part of Nokia’s portfolio. Go is a simple E-Ink activity and sleep tracker with one year charge, available for $50. Steel does all that with a more stylish design and connects to the Health Mate app, it costs $130. Steel HR adds heart-rate monitoring and text, call, and notification alerts and drops to 25 days of charge for $180.

Go and Steel are available to purchase today in the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Steel HR will be available in the fall in the U.S. and at a similar time in the U.K. and other countries.

Alongside the rebranded smartwatches, Nokia has launched a cheaper version of Withings body scale, which measures weight and BMI. It is available for $60. Withings original body scale is now named Body+ and adds full body composition for an extra $40.

Nokia will also continue to sell the Body Cardio scale for $180.

Withings blood pressure monitor will remain on sale for $100, now named Nokia BPM. A premium version of the monitor will be available for $130.

Nokia has revamped the Health Mate app as part of the rebranding, it has five new programs: Better Body, Healthier Heart, Leaderboard, Pregnancy Tracker, and Sleep Smarter. The company has added an eight-week wellness programs as well.