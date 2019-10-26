Jiobit: Keeping an Eye on Your Kids with a Portable GPS Device

Thanks to technology, you can know exactly where your kids are and who they are with. Knowing who my kids are hanging with while I’m working is one of the reasons I was drawn to the Jiobit. It’s a GPS solution for tracking down your kids and having a handle on their every move. I used the Jiobit for a couple of months to see how it works, and here is my review of this device.

Jiobit was started in 2015 by CEO, Co-Founder, and Parent John Renaldi after he experienced every parent’s worst nightmare of losing track of their child in a crowded public area. Since starting the company, parents in over 120 countries use Jiobit. The demand is high among parents who wanted a trustworthy portable tracking device. The company also makes a version for tracking your pets.

This GPS tracking device is ideal for those children who do not have cell phones. Since many parents don’t give these devices to their kids until they are older, the Jiobit can provide these details so parents can feel better knowing exactly where their kids are at all times. Or, if your child forgot to charge their mobile device, then you can count on this device to keep tabs on them.

The device is as small as an Oreo cookie and hooks onto a backpack or pants belt loop. All tracking is recorded in real-time. The type of information you can receive as a parent includes when your child wanders away from a group, when they are traveling between places like school or a friend’s house, if they are with other people, or if the device is immersed in water. The app works for Android and iOS devices.

The Technology Behind Jiobit

The device was created thanks to assistance from some notable tech brands, including Motorola, Livongo Health, and Dell. Jiobit has a long-lasting battery and supports technologies that include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and cell service. Also, there is significant security technology to protect data sent from the device so that you can be assured no one has the information except for you, as the parent.

Also, the Jiobit uses artificial intelligence to learn your child’s daily routine. That way, it can sense anything unusual and understand that you need to be alert. The device keeps a record of routes, patterns, and locations. If the child deviates from these, an automatic notification is sent to the parent. You can also set up proximity alerts to ensure your child stays in one general area.

What I Like and Don’t Like

This is an excellent alternative to giving my child a smartphone with a tracking app on it. I like that Jiobit is water-resistant and highly secure. The battery also seems to last a long time. The customer support is located in the U.S. and is responsive and helpful.

The price is a bit on the high side, although I understand the value it offers. Also, while it does provide real-time information, the data is still on the primary side. You’ll have to select another device if you need other features like an activity log, the ability to talk, or support tailored to kids with special needs.

Pricing and Purchasing

You can purchase the Jiobit from the company’s website as well as places like Amazon.

Right now, the Jiobit website has it priced at $129.99. You will also have to pay for a monthly subscription plan. The subscription plans include one for $8.99 per month, which is billed every month but requires a two-year commitment.

There is also a subscription plan for $12.99 per month, which is on a month-to-month basis where you can cancel at any time. It’s $5.99 for each additional device you may get for your other children.

Jiobit does give you an unlimited data plan with global roaming and 30 days of free service. You can opt to pause your subscription for up to three months without any fees.

What’s in the Box?

My Jiobit came with a charging dock, USB cable, secure loop, and hem-lock clip attachments.

Separately, you can also purchase a secure ring and silicone case in a choice of colors.

Overall Thoughts

The Jiobit serves my needs to track my smaller child, but I plan on switching to a tracker app when they get cell phones later on. It’s a rugged and reliable way to track them at a young age and gives me peace of mind. The cost of the device has come down from what it was a few years ago, but it still feels a bit pricey for some families. However, I plan on donating mine in the coming years when my child is older.