New Token Based Degen Club ($BDC) Pumps 600% On Launch Day To $1.4M Market Cap

New Token Based Degen Club ($BDC) Pumps 600% On Launch Day To $1.4M Market Cap

$BDC token Based Degens Club

New token Based Degen Club ($BDC) token pumped from $200K to an over $1.2M FDV in less than 12 hours of its launch yesterday, a 675% increase.

$BDC currently holds a $1.37M FDV just under 24 hours from its listing.

$BDC price chart

Source – DEXTools

What Is Based Degen Club?

As the Based Degen Club launches the $BDC token, it aims to make wealth creation in cryptocurrencies accessible to everyone. Using the Base blockchain, $BDC breaks away from traditional finance to empower more people with decentralized principles.

$BDC already shakes the crypto world, with the hashtag #BDC trending on Twitter. Renowned figures like Tony G (@TonyGuoga) are joining the Based Degen Club.

Tony G has 82k followers and can often be found playing high stakes poker in USDT at CoinPoker.

2024 influencer of the year award winner Mando CT (@XMaximist) has shown strong support by commenting on the pinned tweet of @BasedDegensClub, highlighting significant backing from top-tier individuals in the market.

$BDC Meme Coin Potential

Meme coins like $BDC, characterized by their inspiration from internet memes and cultural references, have demonstrated the potential for significant financial gains, fueled by their widespread appeal and rapid value appreciation. In a time when memes have a big impact, $BDC’s approach has proved to be a savvy business strategy.

BDC Twitter

Source – Based Degens Club on Twitter

What sets $BDC apart is its association with panda memes, which infuse the token with a unique identity and an element of fun. This aims to broaden $BDC’s appeal, attracting a diverse array of investors drawn to its features and investment prospects.

The surge of some Base tokens, valued at a staggering $2 billion, underscores the immense potential for growth within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Within the Ethereum layer-2 network, Base has witnessed an extraordinary doubling of its total value to $2.13 billion in less than a month.

The Based Degen Club remains committed to its mission of fostering a more inclusive and enjoyable crypto experience. With a focus on security, growth, and community, $BDC seeks to eliminate barriers to financial success and usher in a new era of decentralized wealth creation.

Find more recent and upcoming meme coin launches on our top meme coins page.

tags
James Spillane
Crypto Writer

James Spillane is a crypto trader and writer, producing analytical articles for ReadWrite on the latest market trends and price action of trending assets.

