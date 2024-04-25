Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Dragon’s Dogma 2 patch – Capcom tones down its deadly disease in update

Dragon’s Dogma 2 patch – Capcom tones down its deadly disease in update

An image of three characters in Dragon's Dogma 2
I promise to stop falling off cliffs.

Capcom is pushing a patch for its hugely successful Dragon’s Dogma 2 that reduces the frequency of the Dragonsplague infection, while also making its symptoms easier to spot. Now, anybody infected with the disease with have more obvious glowing eyes – a sure sign that you need to take a visit to the docs.

The patch started making its way live a couple of hours ago so you should get it next time you go into the game, or you can check the status of its download in Steam if you want to make sure it downloads in the background.

Other changes are mainly technical although one change that stands out is the tweak to Pawns to make them “less likely to fall off cliffs.”

Looks like our dreams of a Dragon’s Dogma 2 Lemmings mod has been dashed by the fun-spoilers at Capcom. Let’s have a look at the full details below.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 patch notes

[PlayStation®5 / Xbox Series X|S / Steam]

  • Reducing the infection frequency of Dragonsplague and adjusting the signs of Pawns infected with Dragonsplague to be more noticeable. For example, when infected, glowing eyes will be more noticeable.
  • Adding the option to zoom in on the faces of the Arisen and Pawns in the status screen, shops, etc.
  • Fixing some issues and implementing adjustments related to the mini-map.
  • Treasure chests that have already been acquired won’t be displayed on the mini-map.
  • Adjustments to Pawns’ behavior and dialogue.
  • Fixing issues where occasionally the player couldn’t high-five Pawns.
  • Fixing issues where Pawns wouldn’t start guiding after offering to guide.
  • Making Pawns less likely to fall off cliffs.
  • Reducing the frequency of some Pawn dialogue lines.
  • Improving Pawn lines to better match circumstances.
  • Fixing some issues where Pawns stop speaking outside of combat.
  • Fixing some issues where the Main Pawn speaks support Pawn’s dialogue.
  • Making Pawns more likely to aid the Arisen if the Arisen commands them to help while being held by enemies.
  • Reducing the frequency of Pawns offering to be hired by the player while in the field.
  • Fixing issues where sometimes escort quests are considered failed when accessing Character Edit or other specific situations.
  • Fixing issues where the player could be jailed when fighting monsters in town.
  • Fixing some crashes and freezes in specific circumstances.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Other Dragon’s Dogma 2 pages you may like

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

An image of the characters from Fall Guys.
Fortnite Fall Guys leak teases what will be in Epic’s next big collaboration
Paul McNally
An image of three characters in Dragon's Dogma 2
Dragon’s Dogma 2 patch – Capcom tones down its deadly disease in update
Paul McNally
The Marvel Rivals announcement image
Marvel Rivals – Release date speculation, trailers, platforms, and everything we know
Jacob Woodward
The heroes of Stellar Blade are seen in profile aboard a space vessel which is cast in an eerie green haze. The hero, Eve, is standing.
Stellar Blade reviews roundup: Critics love the gameplay and action, but not the story
Owen Good
Final 'Master of Fate' 1.5 update released for Lords of the Fallen. An armored warrior wielding a shield and sword faces off against a monstrous, towering beast with multiple skeletal heads and sharp limbs, in a dark and desolate battlefield reminiscent of a ruined city. The setting evokes a grim fantasy world where magic and medieval combat merge, highlighted by the warrior's glowing blue magical energy confronting the imposing creature.
Final ‘Master of Fate’ 1.5 update released for Lords of the Fallen
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An image of the characters from Fall Guys.
Gaming

Fortnite Fall Guys leak teases what will be in Epic’s next big collaboration
Paul McNally18 mins

Epic Games is lining up a collaboration with, er Epic Games as it seemingly prepares to bring two of its hit games together in the world of the all-conquering Battle...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.