Dragon’s Dogma 2 patch – Capcom tones down its deadly disease in update

Capcom is pushing a patch for its hugely successful Dragon’s Dogma 2 that reduces the frequency of the Dragonsplague infection, while also making its symptoms easier to spot. Now, anybody infected with the disease with have more obvious glowing eyes – a sure sign that you need to take a visit to the docs.

The patch started making its way live a couple of hours ago so you should get it next time you go into the game, or you can check the status of its download in Steam if you want to make sure it downloads in the background.

Other changes are mainly technical although one change that stands out is the tweak to Pawns to make them “less likely to fall off cliffs.”

Looks like our dreams of a Dragon’s Dogma 2 Lemmings mod has been dashed by the fun-spoilers at Capcom. Let’s have a look at the full details below.

An update for Dragon's Dogma 2 is now live on all platforms! It includes adjustments to the dragonsplague, Pawn behavior and fixes to various issues. See details on the official website:https://t.co/waEdG0ntSv We will keep you posted for future updates. — Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) April 25, 2024

Dragon’s Dogma 2 patch notes

[PlayStation®5 / Xbox Series X|S / Steam]

Reducing the infection frequency of Dragonsplague and adjusting the signs of Pawns infected with Dragonsplague to be more noticeable. For example, when infected, glowing eyes will be more noticeable.

Adding the option to zoom in on the faces of the Arisen and Pawns in the status screen, shops, etc.

Fixing some issues and implementing adjustments related to the mini-map.

Treasure chests that have already been acquired won’t be displayed on the mini-map.

Adjustments to Pawns’ behavior and dialogue.

Fixing issues where occasionally the player couldn’t high-five Pawns.

Fixing issues where Pawns wouldn’t start guiding after offering to guide.

Making Pawns less likely to fall off cliffs.

Reducing the frequency of some Pawn dialogue lines.

Improving Pawn lines to better match circumstances.

Fixing some issues where Pawns stop speaking outside of combat.

Fixing some issues where the Main Pawn speaks support Pawn’s dialogue.

Making Pawns more likely to aid the Arisen if the Arisen commands them to help while being held by enemies.

Reducing the frequency of Pawns offering to be hired by the player while in the field.

Fixing issues where sometimes escort quests are considered failed when accessing Character Edit or other specific situations.

Fixing issues where the player could be jailed when fighting monsters in town.

Fixing some crashes and freezes in specific circumstances.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

