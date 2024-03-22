How to get out of jail in Dragon’s Dogma 2

We have all been there after a rough night on the town, suddenly you end up in a cell, anxious to get out before the wife finds out – this is in Dragon’s Dogma 2 of course, not real life, where sooner or later you are going to end up in the gaol.

How to escape prison

There are several ways to get out of prison in Dragon’s Dogma 2, whatever your vocation. None are particularly difficult, but two of them will require some assets and a little pre-planning on your behalf.

Like most law enforcement, prison guards can be susceptible to a healthy bribe (massive generalization there obviously) so if you want to get out with the minimum of fuss, just be aware, it is gonna cost you. And 10,000 gold at that, which is a not unsubstantial amount of cash. Still, if you are loaded and just want to be flashy. Give the guard the coins and be on your way.

Breaking out of prison in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The badass way to escape is to actually break out. Here you need to find a flaw in the aging architecture and make your escape that way. Careful examination of the walls will generally reveal cracks that you can punch your way through and before long you will be out into the sewer system that will lead you to safety.

As soon as you leave the prison you will also get your stuff back automatically as well which saves any messing about.

The final way to get out requires the pre-purchase of a Gaol Key from a merchant, or you may have picked one up during a prior quest. Either way, for some unfathomable reason, when the guards take all your other items from you, you are left with the key which you can unlock your cell with and then sneak out.

If any guard spots you outside of your cell you will be thrown back in, so either sneak out using all your best tip-toeing or just make a speedy bolt for the door before they can get you. Either works, it just depends on how you wish to play the game.

Oh, and this being Dragon’s Dogma you can even buy a Gaol Key as DLC from the online shop for $.0.99 but please do not do that. It just makes life worse and a unicorn dies with every microtransaction.