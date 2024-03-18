Subscribe
Dragon's Dogma 2: Every Vocation you can play when it launches

A screenshot of an archer in Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 offer us a huge range of possibilities when it comes to our character creation and class. You may have already played around with the free Character Creator that has been released, once, of course, you have checked your system requirements to make sure your rig can play the thing in the first place.

Just like in the first game, all those years ago, classes in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are known as Vocations – but we will let you off if you are still referring to them by the ior more traditional moniker for this sort of thing. Anybody who is used to playing RPGs will likely already be drawn to certain play styles, so the table below will show you the Vocation and what it specializes in, so you can get off to a flying start when you begin your first game.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Vocations (Classes)

There are 10 Vocations / classes in DD2 at launch. Let’s have a closer look at what each offers us: There is one notable omission from the original game The Mystic Knight vocation is very much Missing in Action here. It may be that they have blended the Vocation into the 10 below to give a more rounded character, or well, future DLC is always a possibility.

Vocation Description
Archer Archers are experts in ranged warfare, adept with bow and arrow. They launch their assaults from a distance, capable of hitting targets in elevated positions and playing a pivotal role in supporting the vanguard. By pinpointing enemy vulnerabilities, Archers pave the way for allies to launch effective strikes.
Fighter Masters of close-quarters combat, Fighters excel with sword and shield in hand. They carve through adversaries with ease and land-crushing hits, while their shields serve as steadfast protection for themselves and their comrades.
Mage Armed with a staff, Mages bolster their group with a diverse array of support abilities, from unleashing magical assaults and enhancing allies’ weapons to casting restorative spells. The thrill of strategy comes alive as Mages carefully time the casting of their increasingly potent spells.
Magick Archer Unique to the Arisen, Magick Archers dominate ranged combat with enchanted arrows. Beyond attacking and healing, they adeptly support allies and can sacrifice a portion of their maximum health to deliver a sweeping, area-wide assault.
Mystic Spearhand Exclusive to the Arisen, the Mystic Spearhand merges martial prowess with magical aptitude, ensuring effectiveness at any distance. Wielding the Duospear, they command spells to immobilize foes or launch a barrage of objects, showcasing their versatility.
Sorcerer Dedicated to the art of magic, Sorcerers wield their power to alter the battlefield’s dynamics. Channeling spells with a grand staff, they must choose the perfect moment and position to unleash their lengthy incantations, turning the tide of conflict.
Thief The Thief strikes with lightning speed, unleashing a flurry of attacks using dual daggers, coupled with remarkable agility. They dart in and out of combat, seizing opportunities to ambush foes and deal significant damage. Thieves are also skilled at pilfering items from NPCs and adversaries.
Trickster An Arisen-specific vocation, Tricksters weave illusions from their unique Censer’s smoke. They manipulate these deceptions to turn enemies against each other and can briefly amplify their Pawns’ strength, pushing them beyond their usual capabilities.
Warfarer Exclusive to the Arisen, the Warfarer is a jack-of-all-trades, proficient with every weapon type and borrowing skills from across vocations. Their adaptive arsenal allows for a versatile combat approach, combining weapons and skills to form unique combos. The Warfarer’s adaptability is key, compensating for their lower base stats by exploiting the strategic advantages of diverse weaponry.
Warrior Warriors showcase formidable strength and a preference for up-close battles, thriving under the weight of enemy blows. Proficient with heavy weapons like greatswords and hammers, their devastating attacks, following a moment of charge, stand as some of the most powerful amongst the vocations.

How to change your Vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2

As you travel around the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2, keep a close eye out for wandering Vocation Masters. Interactive with these wise old NPCs to gain access to their vocations and teachings.

What are Pawn Vocations in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Pawns in DD2 are characters you can control with your main character. You can have up to three of these under your spell which is great, however the downside is, Pawns do not have access to all Vocations, in fact they can only be one of the following six:

  • Archer
  • Fighter
  • Mage
  • Sorcerer
  • Thief
  • Warrior

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

