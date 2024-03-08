Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator launches ahead of full game

Players who can’t wait to get started when Dragon’s Dogma 2 launches won’t have to, as they can now create their characters in advance. Capcom has launched the Dragon’s Dogma 2 character creator as a standalone demo on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Character Creator & Storage is out now! Use the robust tools to create your Arisen & main Pawn, and save up to 5 Arisen & 5 main Pawns. We can't wait to see what you make! PC: https://t.co/IRJ3WdJgH6

PS5: https://t.co/xtnBPnnSGt

Xbox: https://t.co/U3bqQ37Emu#DD2… https://t.co/fBxnYOtnP7 — Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) March 8, 2024

Needless to say, people are excited, to say the least. The response has been overwhelmingly positive on social media, with at least one user stating that they were not planning to buy the game but are so charmed by the early release of the character creator they now plan on getting the game on launch.

The character creator is free to use and fans can create up to five Arisen (main player characters) and five Pawns (NPC companions). They will be saved in the Character Creator and then be available in the main game when it releases.

Judging by screenshots, this is going to be an extremely detailed character-creation tool. Players can be humans or cat-like Beastren, and there are a range of body types on show in the screenshots. Inclusive character creation is something that games can struggle with, especially when depicting larger bodies or older people, so it’s a step in a positive direction for Dragon’s Dogma 2 to have diverse bodies available to players.

When does Dragon’s Dogma 2 release and how much will it cost?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is due to release on March 22 on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. On launch, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will cost $70, which seems like a steep price but the game’s director, Hideaki Itsuno has stated that it will take over 30 hours to defeat the main story and if the first game is anything to go by, there will be upwards of 100 hours of content to explore your way through.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a game players have been waiting over 12 years for and hype levels are high. It’s sure to be an unmissable game for 2024 and we’re preparing our characters in anticipation.

Featured image credit: Capcom