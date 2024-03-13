Dragon’s Dogma 2 PC system requirements: Can your PC run it?

The release date for the highly-anticipated Dragon’s Dogma 2 is almost upon us. The character creator has already been released but now you may be in that uneasy time of wondering whether your aging gaming rig is going to keep up with the demands placed upon it.

How big is the Dragon’s Dogma 2 download?

Well before we even begin to look at how well your gaming PC will run things it’s worth a quick check to make sure you have enough free storage space. No word yet on the PC download size but the Xbox size is listed at some 70GB, which, while still a lot, is around half the size of a Baldur’s Gate 3. Hopefully, you will have enough space without having to delete all those dubious waifu games you picked up in a Steam Sale once.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Recommended requirements for PC

This is the kind of spec you are looking for if you wish to play the game anything like it is intended to be played. Things do not look too beefy at this stage so we don’t anticipate, beyond early bugs, any real problems for the majority of players.

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 2160i/30fps. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 required to support ray tracing.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Minimum requirements for PC

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5 10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 1080p/30fps. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 required to support ray tracing.

What else do we know about Dragon’s Dogma 2?

If you want to find out the latest info about how saves work, framerates, and multiplayer, Ali has you covered on the Everything you need to know page so do check that out.

Will it run on a Steam Deck or ROG Ally?

Nothing has been Verified over at Valve as yet but we can’t see why not. Storage space may be your biggest enemy but the Windows 11-equipped ROG Ally should be able to run it comfortably. Steam Deck may need a little more tweaking but we will get there in the end for sure.