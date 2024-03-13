Subscribe
Home Dragon’s Dogma 2 PC system requirements: Can your PC run it?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 PC system requirements: Can your PC run it?

An image of three characters in Dragon's Dogma 2
TL:DR

  • Recommended specs include a 64-bit OS, Intel Core i7-10700/AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, 16 GB RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080/AMD Radeon RX 6700, suggesting moderate requirements for modern PCs.
  • Minimum specs require an Intel Core i5 10600/AMD Ryzen 5 3600, 16 GB RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070/AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT, indicating the game is accessible to a wide range of players.

The release date for the highly-anticipated Dragon’s Dogma 2 is almost upon us. The character creator has already been released but now you may be in that uneasy time of wondering whether your aging gaming rig is going to keep up with the demands placed upon it.

How big is the Dragon’s Dogma 2 download?

Well before we even begin to look at how well your gaming PC will run things it’s worth a quick check to make sure you have enough free storage space. No word yet on the PC download size but the Xbox size is listed at some 70GB, which, while still a lot, is around half the size of a Baldur’s Gate 3. Hopefully, you will have enough space without having to delete all those dubious waifu games you picked up in a Steam Sale once.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Recommended requirements for PC

This is the kind of spec you are looking for if you wish to play the game anything like it is intended to be played. Things do not look too beefy at this stage so we don’t anticipate, beyond early bugs, any real problems for the majority of players.

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 2160i/30fps. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 required to support ray tracing.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Minimum requirements for PC

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)/Windows 11 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5 10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 1080p/30fps. Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 required to support ray tracing.

What else do we know about Dragon’s Dogma 2?

If you want to find out the latest info about how saves work, framerates, and multiplayer, Ali has you covered on the Everything you need to know page so do check that out.

Will it run on a Steam Deck or ROG Ally?

Nothing has been Verified over at Valve as yet but we can’t see why not. Storage space may be your biggest enemy but the Windows 11-equipped ROG Ally should be able to run it comfortably. Steam Deck may need a little more tweaking but we will get there in the end for sure.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

An image of three characters in Dragon's Dogma 2
Dragon’s Dogma 2 PC system requirements: Can your PC run it?
Paul McNally
Caesars renews partnership with National Hockey League
Caesars renews partnership with NHL
Sophie Atkinson
Photo of a PlayStation console
PlayStation 5’s new update is going to give you better audio and new features
Paul McNally
A head shot of Jagex Chairman Marc Allera
Runescape publisher Jagex bolsters board with former SEGA GM, Allera
Paul McNally
How TikTok was upended by US ban which threatens its future
US House set to vote on whether to ban TikTok
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An image of three characters in Dragon's Dogma 2
Gaming

Dragon’s Dogma 2 PC system requirements: Can your PC run it?
Paul McNally17 seconds

The release date for the highly-anticipated Dragon’s Dogma 2 is almost upon us. The character creator has already been released but now you may be in that uneasy time of...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.