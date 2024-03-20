Subscribe
Home How to Fast Travel in Dragon’s Dogma 2 – you have two options

How to Fast Travel in Dragon’s Dogma 2 – you have two options

A sprawling, scenic view over the terrain in Dragon's Dogma 2
TL:DR

  • Dragon's Dogma 2 does not feature a traditional teleportation fast travel system, challenging yoiu to explore the game's vast open world at a more immersive pace.
  • Ferrystones and Port Crystals offer a limited form of fast travel, allowing players to traverse the map more quickly but at the cost of consumable resources.
  • Oxcarts provide an alternative for faster travel along roads, though they come with the risk of encounters with enemies

Many people find that one of the best things about huge open-world games such as Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the fact you can spend literally ages wandering around the map at your own pace. Other people on the other hand just want to get there, complete a task and move on. Quickly. However you choose to play DD2, at some point, you are going to want to get from A to B as quickly as possible.

Most games in this genre tend to have some form of fast travel system allowing you to teleport easily across the map while skipping all tube boring travel stuff in between – but what do we know about the fast travel system in Dragon’s Dogma 2 – does it even have one? Let’s find out how to get your freshly made character out and about.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Fast Travel methods

Right from the off we should clear up that there is no teleportation mechanic in Dragon’s Dogma 2. At all. You will not be able to go up to a certain NPC or landmark and then find yourself on the other side of the map seconds later, whatever your Vocation.

There are ways to get around quicker though, so let’s investigate those opportunities. 

If you played the original game all those years ago (2012 was when we saw it first, or the PC iteration some four years later) you may remember Ferrystones. These magical pieces of currency that you can buy, or if lucky enough, stumble upon will allow you to zap across regions to Port Crystals. It’s not what we would call out-and-out fast travel because they are very much a consumable resource that you will not always be able to use, but it is the closest we are going to get here.

The other way of getting around at least a little quicker is to jump on board an Oxcart and use the road system. It’s quicker than walking but does open you up to potentially being attacked and raided while you are en route.

Part of Dragon’s Dogma definitely seems to be the travel though, so more than some other games, you may find that you just need to embrace it for once.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s

