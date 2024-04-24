Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Binance founder faces 36-month prison term for violating US laws

Binance founder faces 36-month prison term for violating US laws

Binance logo on a dark, sinister background
TL:DR

  • US prosecutors seek 36-month prison for Binance's Zhao.
  • Prosecutors argue Zhao's breach demands above-guidelines punishment.
  • Allegations include AML program failure and Iran transactions.

In a startling development, US prosecutors are pushing for a 36-month prison term for Changpeng Zhao, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, according to a court filing on Tuesday. Zhao, who stepped down as CEO but retains majority ownership of the company, is due for sentencing on April 30 in Seattle after pleading guilty in November to violating US anti-money laundering regulations.

As part of his plea deal, Zhao agreed to pay a $50 million fine, while Binance offered to pay $4.3 billion in fines and compensation. However, prosecutors are now seeking a harsher punishment than the 18 months initially recommended by federal sentencing guidelines, arguing that the severity of Zhao’s willful breach of US law and its ramifications warrant an above-Guidelines sentence.

Zhao reaped vast rewards for his violation of US law, […] and the price of that violation must be significant to effectively punish Zhao for his criminal acts and to deter others who are tempted to build fortunes and business empires by breaking US law.

Alleged negligence and operational shortcomings

Prosecutors allege that Zhao failed to implement a robust anti-money laundering (AML) program at Binance, enabling illicit actors to exploit the exchange for activities such as operating mixing services to conceal the origins of cryptocurrency. Additionally, Binance allegedly facilitated transactions between Iranian and US customers, undermining US sanctions against Iran and potentially jeopardizing the exchange’s liquidity.

In February, a settlement addressed significant operational deficiencies within Binance, including the platform’s failure to report over 100,000 suspicious transactions linked to designated terrorist organizations like Hamas, al Qaeda, and ISIS. The exchange also faced allegations of facilitating transactions related to child sexual abuse materials and proceeds from ransomware activities.

Despite the legal challenges, Zhao’s personal fortune has grown by nearly $10 billion over the past year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with his current wealth exceeding $42 billion and ranking him as the 29th wealthiest individual worldwide.

The outcome of Zhao’s sentencing hearing on April 30 will undoubtedly have significant implications for both the cryptocurrency industry and the broader financial landscape, as regulators and law enforcement agencies continue to grapple with the challenges posed by the rapidly evolving digital asset space.

Zhao is not the only Binance official currently in trouble. After Binance halted its services in Nigeria at the beginning of March two company representatives were arrested in the country, which was followed by the firm issuing a statement requesting their release.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

A digital illustration of a majestic blue whale swimming in a sea of Bitcoin coins, with a rising sun in the background casting a golden glow on the water's surface, symbolizing the accumulation of Bitcoin by whales and the potential for a bright future.
Bitcoin whales drive price above $67,000 resistance
Radek Zielinski
Binance logo on a dark, sinister background
Binance founder faces 36-month prison term for violating US laws
Radek Zielinski
$BDC token Based Degens Club
New Token Based Degen Club ($BDC) Pumps 600% On Launch Day To $1.4M Market Cap
James Spillane
A streak of golden coins arranged in a row, each coin bearing the Bitcoin logo, forming.
BlackRock’s IBIT achieves 70-day inflow streak milestone
Radek Zielinski
A close-up shot of an oil tanker at sea with the Venezuelan flag flying in the foreground, and a large Tether (USDT) coin floating in the sky above the tanker, representing the shift to digital currency in Venezuela's oil exports.
Venezuela bets on Tether cryptocurrency to skirt oil sanctions
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A digital illustration of a majestic blue whale swimming in a sea of Bitcoin coins, with a rising sun in the background casting a golden glow on the water's surface, symbolizing the accumulation of Bitcoin by whales and the potential for a bright future.
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin whales drive price above $67,000 resistance
Radek Zielinski12 mins

New research suggests that Bitcoin whales have been accumulating the cryptocurrency, keeping the price above a crucial resistance level until April 24, 2024. According to data from TradingView, Bitcoin's price...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.