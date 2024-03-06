Subscribe
Home Binance to stop currency services in Nigeria amid legal dispute

Binance to stop currency services in Nigeria amid legal dispute

Binance has reportedly announced that it will discontinue all currency services in Nigeria amidst an ongoing legal dispute.

According to an update on its website quoted by CNBC, the U.S. cryptocurrency firm said on March 5 that the platform will suspend Naira (NGN) withdrawals after March 8. Any leftover NGN in user accounts will be automatically exchanged for Tether, a stablecoin cryptocurrency that is tied to the U.S. dollar.

Binance will also immediately cease NGN deposits, as transactions of this nature will no longer be accepted after 2:00 pm UTC on Friday.

The company will also eliminate all trading pairs that include the NGN on March 7. In addition, Binance Pay, the platform’s payment service, will discontinue supporting the NGN as a payment option on March 6.

Nigeria ranks among the largest cryptocurrency markets globally. However, the country’s authorities have sought nearly $10 billion in damages from Binance, alleging that the company engaged in currency speculation and rate-fixing to manipulate foreign exchange rates.

Following these accusations, two senior executives from the firm were detained last week, as reported by the Financial Times.

In February, Nigeria’s central bank, governor Olayemi Cardoso told reporters, “We are concerned that certain practices go on that indicate illicit flows going through a number of these entities [crypto platforms] and suspicious flows at best.

“In the case of Binance, in the last year alone, $26bn has passed through Binance Nigeria from sources and users who we cannot adequately identify,” he added.

Reuters said that blockchain research firm Chainalysis said in a September 2023 report that the volume of crypto transactions in Nigeria grew 9% year-over-year to $56.7 billion between July 2022 and June 2023.

Is crypto allowed in Nigeria?

Cryptocurrencies are allowed in Nigeria, as stated by the Crypto Council for Innovation. In December 2023, the government rescinded its prohibition on cryptocurrencies. This shift followed the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) changing its position, leading to the Central Bank issuing instructions in January 2024 for banks to facilitate the opening of cryptocurrency accounts.

This reversal is seen as an acknowledgment of the ineffectiveness of the ban, given Nigeria’s status as the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency user and the recognition of the significant commercial prospects presented by such a vast and evolving market.

A 2023 ConsenSys report found that 99% of Nigerians and 98% of South Africans are more knowledgeable about Web3 than people in major economies like the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, and Germany.

Amidst the challenges with cryptocurrency in the country, it is attempting to contain soaring inflation, which hit an annual 29.9% in January. It is thought to be driven by rising food prices that have triggered a cost-of-living crisis in Africa’s largest economy.

Binance has been approached for further comment.

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Freelance journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

An image of EmuDeck running on a Steam Deck
EmuDeck adds new emulators – won’t remove Yuzu from your Steam Deck & ROG Ally
Paul McNally
A futuristic 3D render of Generative AI, represented by a sleek, metallic sphere with intricate patterns. The sphere is emitting a soft, glowing light, and at its center is a stylized brain symbol. The background is a vast, digital landscape with a blend of abstract shapes and a futuristic cityscape, emphasizing the boundless potential of artificial intelligence.
What is generative AI? How does it work?
Rachael Davis
PlayStation 5 Pro release date.
PlayStation 5 Pro: release date, price, and specs
Rachael Davis
Mortal Kombat 1 fighters squaring up to each other.
Xbox Free Play Days this weekend brings you Mortal Kombat 1
Paul McNally
A screenshot of a frozen city in Frostpunk 2
Frostpunk 2 – Everything we know so far – release date, beta access, plot, and price
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An image of EmuDeck running on a Steam Deck
Entertainment

EmuDeck adds new emulators - won't remove Yuzu from your Steam Deck & ROG Ally
Paul McNally24 mins

With this week’s shot across the bows from Nintendo to the emulator community - well, more of a direct hit really, you might expect those involved in the emulation scene...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.