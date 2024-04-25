Languagesx
Call of Duty: MW3 Season 3 Reloaded's mid-season content update arrives May 1

Call of Duty: MW3 Season 3 Reloaded’s mid-season content update arrives May 1

A Call of Duty soldier rests shotgun on shoulder
tl;dr

  • Call of Duty: MW3 Season 3 Reloaded starts May 1 with new maps, weapons, and zombies.
  • New weapons include the classic BAL-27 rifle and the EMD mine Tactical.
  • New game modes Minefield and Escort, plus story-driven Zombies chapter, are added.

Call of Duty: MW3 Season 3 Reloaded will begin May 1, bringing new maps, weapons, and zombies content to fans of Activision’s cornerstone shooter. The mid-season drop comes just a month after Season 3 kicked off, which we covered in all its Snoop Dogg glory.

Call of Duty: MW3 Season 3 Reloaded Drop

May 1 will back a host of weapons, like the much-loved classic BAL-27 assault rifle. It first appeared in 2014’s Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and was known a unique firing rate and rapid reload speed that put down targets efficiently.

The EMD mine is a new Tactical that pings the location of nearby Operators. The mine launches a series of trackers that spread out and find your opponents. And for likeminded operators serious about hunting the warzone for their quarry, the  Enhanced Vision Goggles are a new Field Upgrade arriving with the next patch.

Game modes in Season 3 Reloaded

The content drop also brings the Minefield and Escort game modes to Modern Warfare 3 Season 3. Minefield is a challenging scenario where an Operator leaves a loaded mine in the last place where they were killed.

The deadly munitions are lethal to both teams of players and cannot be grabbed or disarmed. So the more players die, the greater the risks posed by a battlefield loaded with deadman’s triggers.

Escort is a hacking game mode where the robotic MAW is guarded by the attacking team as it moves through the map to hack terminals. The MAW retreats if an attacking player is pushed back or if ground is given. This two-round mode gives players a crack at attack and defense, where hacking points of interest is the key to success.

Zombies in Season 3 Reloaded

Call of Duty Zombies’ next story-driven chapter takes players into the unknown Dark Aether Rift. This search and extraction mission will focus on Dr. Ava Jansen’s venture into the dangerous ethereal territory. It’s up to Operation Deadbolt and Ravenloft to delve into the anomaly and rescue the doctor before it’s too late. That’s the story anyway; in terms of gameplay objectives, it’s still mow down as many zombies as you can.

New maps with Call of Duty’s mid-season update

Two new 6v6 maps, Grime and Checkpoint, are in the drop. Set on the gloomy docksides of London, Grime features the Captain’s Dog Pub and a graffiti-laden urban sprawl.

Checkpoint is based on the Stronghold area of Rebirth Island, but has been slightly modified. This slight change removes the higher vantage points, forcing players into ground-based skirmishes in the armory and the abandoned construction site, for grittier close-quarters combat.

For an interactive Tac-Map and walkthrough of the layout of both new maps players can check Call of Duty’s official guides on April 29.

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (the cover star of NBA 2K23, incidentally) will also appear in the Season 3 Reloaded update. He joins Kevin Durant as NBA stars to have appeared in Modern Warfare III.

Booker is known for shooting the lights out at Footprint Center but brings his aim and rapid firing to the game in a new Operator skin. The “DBook” skin shows off the NBA star in a dapper tie and beanie combo.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded mid-season update launches on May 1 at 9 a.m. PDT. The game is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Features Writer

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

