Some 27,000 Call of Duty accounts were banned at weekend for cheating

Call of Duty cheaters have been out in full force since Season 3 dropped as desperation to pretend you are better at games than you really are and climb imaginary leaderboards ahead of people who aren’t cheating for some reason continues to appeal.

This weekend 27,000 Call of Duty players failed to heed the advice of, ‘just start playing games properly or admit you aren’t good enough and enjoy them instead’ have found that their exploits (sometimes literally their exploits) have meant that they can no longer play at all. Well done. Money well spent.

Activision uses the Ricochet anti-cheat mechanism in its Call of Duty games and it has recently upgraded its detection algorithms to keep up to date with the latest cheat methods.

A post on X from Charlie Intel carried a statement from Ricochet after Activision banned 27,000 accounts across Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone over the past few days.

The post read, “#TeamRICOCHET identified and banned over 27,000 accounts over the weekend through a series of upgraded detection systems. The team is progressing on a new set of security updates and anticipates more ban waves to come.”

This is bad news for those determined to cheat at the game but also shows the size of the problem for players who just want to get on playing the game properly without being sniped through walls or lethal aims from across the map or just have their games ruined by griefers.

Some complained of being banned for no reason or mistake while others who had recently got their accounts back after being hacked also found themselves banned but the general feeling is that the game is now so full of cheaters that the only people suffering are the legitimate players who bought the game.

One user said in response to the post, “You sure it was MW3 and not MW2? I don’t think I’ve managed to play one game of ranked over the last three days without going against a full stack of cheaters. I don’t know why they can’t give Pro’s and top respected players the ability to ban players they 100% know are cheating, let us be their anti-cheat.”

It seems Activision and Ricochet are some way off solving the problem right now.