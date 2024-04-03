Call of Duty Warzone – Season 3 Patch Notes highlights as things are really shaken up

As well as today’s huge patch for Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, Season 3, we also have incoming updates for Warzone and its Season 3.
Here we have a returning fan-favorite map with a bunch of Points of Interest (see below), new and returning modes alongside new weapons, and adjustments to pretty much everything in the game. Buy Stations have all been moved around, so you are going to have to hunt around in different areas than you are used to and the devs hope that will encourage new combat scenarios.
Let’s have a look at some of the highlights of the new Warzone patch.
Warzone Season 3 updates and Patch Note highlights
Modes
New
» WARZONE BOOTCAMP «
Refine your Battle Royale tactics in a new training mode against real players and bots. Game progression is limited in this mode and results will not count against your stats. Drop in, learn the ropes and get ready to take on the world.
This mode supports:
- 20 Players
- 24 Bots
Returning
» REBIRTH RESURGENCE «
Get ready to dive into Resurgence just like when it all began!
As long as one of your teammates is still alive, you have a chance to redeploy after a short countdown. But as the match progresses into the late game, it’s game over for those who lose their fights. Looting, completing contracts, moving around, and engaging other players not only helps you survive but also speeds up the countdown for your teammates to come back. There are also some exclusive features in this mode which we’ll talk about in the Gameplay section below.
This mode supports:
- 44 Players
Vehicles will be enabled for Rebirth Island Resurgence later in Season 3.
Maps
Returning
Rebirth Island
Brought to you by the talented team at Beenox, the fan-favorite island is finally back! Our philosophy was to maintain what fans loved about Rebirth Island while refining gameplay in select areas. This iteration juxtaposes its storied history while also showing what Makarov and his Konni Group are doing here. Through our new innovations, we wanted to deliver an experience both familiar and evolved.
Points of Interest
Bioweapons
- Bioweapon research laboratory
- Partly renovated by Konni Group to test modern biological weapons
- Elevated control over tip of island
Chemical Engineering
- Chemical synthesis facility
- Upgraded by Konni to generate more energy for Industry
- Great balance between short, medium, and long lines of sight
- Smooth transition to Harbor and Industry
- Constant firefights due to proximity to Bioweapons, Harbor and Prison
Industry
- Former chemical decontamination center
- Converted by Konni to kinetic weapons development
- Shelter from Prison and high ground
- Long interior lines of sight
Harbor
- New Konni built power plant to smooth transition to Chemical Engineering
- Abandoned amenities between the new power plant Factory
- New short underwater tunnel
- Iconic gondola that leads to Prison roof
Prison
- Abandoned soviet prison
- Diverse with mess hall, infirmary, offices and showers
- Rooftop vantage over full island
Water Tower
- Courtyard with ramparts reinforced during Vanguard operations
Factory
- Formerly used to produce Nova 6
- Retrofitted by Konni to store key equipment and surveil the island
- Access to old tunnels
- Docked Ship
Headquarters
- Former lieutenant housing
Lighthouse
- One residence was given the callout alias “Grandma’s house” by Operators
Control Center
- Perseus’ missile command outpost
- Completed construction prior to the destruction of Verdansk
- Close quarter, dense loot and rooftop power position
Dock
- Secondary wharf with docked cargo ship
- Chemical waste disposal
- Flooded bunker that used the contain Perseus’ riches
Living Quarters
- Residences for Konni personnel
- Tents were upgrade to provide better protection
- Hectic combat weaving through the various structures
Stronghold
- Security checkpoint for Konni personnel
- Reinforced during Vanguard operations
- Communication tower provides vantage point of the surroundings
Gameplay
New
» All Maps | All Modes «
- Buy Station Shuffle
- We have adjusted buy station locations to encourage new combat scenarios and strategies.
Squad Assemble New Mechanic
- On infil, squads that touch ground within close proximity of one another will be rewarded with additional experience, cash, and an Advanced Supply UAV.
- This is disabled in Ranked, Lockdown and Plunder.
» Urzikstan, Vondel | Battle Royale «
- Climb & Punishment New Gulag Public Event
- Gulag rounds now have a chance to trigger this public event that drops 2 ladders providing an opportunity for both players to leave the arena alive.
- In addition to redeployment, players are rewarded with $3,500 in cash for using this mechanic.
Adjusted
» All Maps | All Modes «
- Ground Loot
- Molotovs, Thermites, and EMD grenades have been removed from ground loot.
- We’re taking this opportunity to refine the loot experience and ensure that each item has a unique role to play. Those removed from loot will still be accessible in the loadout and we plan to take a further pass at the functional purpose of each item in the future.
Supply UAV Killstreak Improvements Quality of Life
- Added a new functionality that highlights supply boxes through walls.
- Now only displays legendary and favorite supply boxes to reduce minimap noise.
» Urzikstan | All Modes «
- Heavy Chopper Balance
- C4 Damage to Palfa increased to 45% of vehicle health, up from 25%.
- JOKER Damage increased to 48% of vehicle health, up from 32%.
- Semtex Damage increased to 20% of vehicle health, up from 15%.
- Frag Damage increased to 20% of vehicle health, up from 15%.
- Full Refuel and Repair time increased to 70 seconds, up from 60.
- Max Fuel time decreased to 190, down from 210.
- The heavy chopper has been a force to be reckoned with, often over-rewarding those hunkered down within. With the above changes, the pilot now needs more regular and longer refuel sessions. We’re also rewarding expert use of the C4 and JOKER against the vehicle itself.
» Urzikstan | Battle Royale «
- Gulag Loadout Refresh
- Gulag loadouts have been updated.
