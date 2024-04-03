Call of Duty Warzone – Season 3 Patch Notes highlights as things are really shaken up

As well as today’s huge patch for Call of Duty Modern Warfare III, Season 3, we also have incoming updates for Warzone and its Season 3.

Here we have a returning fan-favorite map with a bunch of Points of Interest (see below), new and returning modes alongside new weapons, and adjustments to pretty much everything in the game. Buy Stations have all been moved around, so you are going to have to hunt around in different areas than you are used to and the devs hope that will encourage new combat scenarios.

Let’s have a look at some of the highlights of the new Warzone patch.

Warzone Season 3 updates and Patch Note highlights

Modes

New

» WARZONE BOOTCAMP «

Refine your Battle Royale tactics in a new training mode against real players and bots. Game progression is limited in this mode and results will not count against your stats. Drop in, learn the ropes and get ready to take on the world.

This mode supports:

20 Players

24 Bots

Returning

» REBIRTH RESURGENCE «

Get ready to dive into Resurgence just like when it all began!

As long as one of your teammates is still alive, you have a chance to redeploy after a short countdown. But as the match progresses into the late game, it’s game over for those who lose their fights. Looting, completing contracts, moving around, and engaging other players not only helps you survive but also speeds up the countdown for your teammates to come back. There are also some exclusive features in this mode which we’ll talk about in the Gameplay section below.

This mode supports:

44 Players

Vehicles will be enabled for Rebirth Island Resurgence later in Season 3.

Maps

Returning

Rebirth Island

Brought to you by the talented team at Beenox, the fan-favorite island is finally back! Our philosophy was to maintain what fans loved about Rebirth Island while refining gameplay in select areas. This iteration juxtaposes its storied history while also showing what Makarov and his Konni Group are doing here. Through our new innovations, we wanted to deliver an experience both familiar and evolved.

Points of Interest

Bioweapons

Bioweapon research laboratory

Partly renovated by Konni Group to test modern biological weapons

Elevated control over tip of island

Chemical Engineering

Chemical synthesis facility

Upgraded by Konni to generate more energy for Industry

Great balance between short, medium, and long lines of sight

Smooth transition to Harbor and Industry

Constant firefights due to proximity to Bioweapons, Harbor and Prison

Industry

Former chemical decontamination center

Converted by Konni to kinetic weapons development

Shelter from Prison and high ground

Long interior lines of sight

Harbor

New Konni built power plant to smooth transition to Chemical Engineering

Abandoned amenities between the new power plant Factory

New short underwater tunnel

Iconic gondola that leads to Prison roof

Prison

Abandoned soviet prison

Diverse with mess hall, infirmary, offices and showers

Rooftop vantage over full island

Water Tower

Courtyard with ramparts reinforced during Vanguard operations

Factory

Formerly used to produce Nova 6

Retrofitted by Konni to store key equipment and surveil the island

Access to old tunnels

Docked Ship

Headquarters

Former lieutenant housing

Lighthouse

One residence was given the callout alias “Grandma’s house” by Operators

Control Center

Perseus’ missile command outpost

Completed construction prior to the destruction of Verdansk

Close quarter, dense loot and rooftop power position

Dock

Secondary wharf with docked cargo ship

Chemical waste disposal

Flooded bunker that used the contain Perseus’ riches

Living Quarters

Residences for Konni personnel

Tents were upgrade to provide better protection

Hectic combat weaving through the various structures

Stronghold

Security checkpoint for Konni personnel

Reinforced during Vanguard operations

Communication tower provides vantage point of the surroundings

Gameplay



New



» All Maps | All Modes «

Buy Station Shuffle

We have adjusted buy station locations to encourage new combat scenarios and strategies.

Squad Assemble New Mechanic

On infil, squads that touch ground within close proximity of one another will be rewarded with additional experience, cash, and an Advanced Supply UAV.

This is disabled in Ranked, Lockdown and Plunder.

» Urzikstan, Vondel | Battle Royale «

Climb & Punishment New Gulag Public Event

Gulag rounds now have a chance to trigger this public event that drops 2 ladders providing an opportunity for both players to leave the arena alive.

In addition to redeployment, players are rewarded with $3,500 in cash for using this mechanic.

Adjusted

» All Maps | All Modes «

Ground Loot

Molotovs, Thermites, and EMD grenades have been removed from ground loot.

We’re taking this opportunity to refine the loot experience and ensure that each item has a unique role to play. Those removed from loot will still be accessible in the loadout and we plan to take a further pass at the functional purpose of each item in the future.

Supply UAV Killstreak Improvements Quality of Life

Added a new functionality that highlights supply boxes through walls.

Now only displays legendary and favorite supply boxes to reduce minimap noise.

» Urzikstan | All Modes «

Heavy Chopper Balance

C4 Damage to Palfa increased to 45% of vehicle health, up from 25%.

JOKER Damage increased to 48% of vehicle health, up from 32%.

Semtex Damage increased to 20% of vehicle health, up from 15%.

Frag Damage increased to 20% of vehicle health, up from 15%.

Full Refuel and Repair time increased to 70 seconds, up from 60.

Max Fuel time decreased to 190, down from 210.

The heavy chopper has been a force to be reckoned with, often over-rewarding those hunkered down within. With the above changes, the pilot now needs more regular and longer refuel sessions. We’re also rewarding expert use of the C4 and JOKER against the vehicle itself.

» Urzikstan | Battle Royale «

Gulag Loadout Refresh

Gulag loadouts have been updated.

You can read the massive, full list of patch changes on the official site.