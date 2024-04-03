Call of Duty MWIII Season 3 Patch is huge, here are the best bits including Snoop Dogg

Season three of Modern Warfare 3 is upon us and it is a big one. New operators, maps, and events, they are all here – including the leaked Cheech and Chong and Snoop Dogg operators. Of course, all this takes away from the feel of the game a bit like the Warhammer collab last season, but this is CoD right, you haven’t played it for the milsim aspect of things for years, have you?

There is a ton to get through here and we will be covering the Warzone patch notes separately, but the official CoD site has given us some great information, so let’s pull out some of the best bits and see what is what.

The patch goes live at 9 am, PT so not long to wait now

Modern Warfare Season 3 Patch Notes

New Maps

Season 3 introduces a total of six 6v6 Multiplayer maps to Modern Warfare III.

Three of these maps are brand-new locales and layouts, while the other three are fresh yet familiar experiences. Look for the Emergency 24/7 Playlist at the start of the Season, with other exciting Playlists to follow in the coming weeks.

6 Star

Tanked

Emergency

Growhouse

Grime (In-Season)

Checkpoint (In-Season)

New Modes

Kick it back in Season 3 with some all-time classics, then prepare for all-new Modes arriving later in the Season.

Capture the Flag

One in the Chamber

Minefield (In-Season)

Escort (In-Season)

New Weapons

Progress the Battle Pass to unlock four base Weapons, including the iconic MORS and BAL-27 from Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (2014).

FJX Horus (Submachine Gun) – An ultra-compact SMG with best-in-class CQC damage and mobility

MORS (Sniper Rifle) – This single-load railgun delivers a high-damage payload with excellent velocity and penetration.

Gladiator (Melee) – A compact, concealable punch knife that was initially used by gamblers and politicians

BAL-27 (Assault Rifle, In-Season) – A bullpup prototype weapon designed to increase fire rate over time while the trigger is squeezed. The first 4 shots are slower to fire but highly accurate.

New Equipment

Try fresh tactics with two new Equipment items arriving later in the Season.

EMD Mine (Tactical, In-Season) – Proximity-triggered mine that sticks to surfaces. Once triggered, the mine shoots out tracker devices that reveal the enemy location and direction until removed.

Enhanced Vision Goggles (Field Upgrade, In-Season) – Toggle between normal vision and enhanced vision with integrated target highlighting. Has limited battery.

New Operators

From cultural icons to new friends and foes, a small army of new Operators is on its way to Modern Warfare III.

Banshee

Hush

Snoop Dogg

Stasis

Cheech

Chong

New Events

Be on the lookout for Events with limited-time rewards to earn throughout Season Three.