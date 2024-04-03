Languagesx
English
Subscribe
Home Call of Duty MWIII Season 3 Patch is huge, here are the best bits including Snoop Dogg

Call of Duty MWIII Season 3 Patch is huge, here are the best bits including Snoop Dogg

Modern Warfare 3 screenshot

Season three of Modern Warfare 3 is upon us and it is a big one. New operators, maps, and events, they are all here – including the leaked Cheech and Chong and Snoop Dogg operators. Of course, all this takes away from the feel of the game a bit like the Warhammer collab last season, but this is CoD right, you haven’t played it for the milsim aspect of things for years, have you?

There is a ton to get through here and we will be covering the Warzone patch notes separately, but the official CoD site has given us some great information, so let’s pull out some of the best bits and see what is what.

The patch goes live at 9 am, PT so not long to wait now

Call of Duty Season 3 roadmap

Modern Warfare Season 3 Patch Notes

New Maps

Season 3 introduces a total of six 6v6 Multiplayer maps to Modern Warfare III.

Three of these maps are brand-new locales and layouts, while the other three are fresh yet familiar experiences. Look for the Emergency 24/7 Playlist at the start of the Season, with other exciting Playlists to follow in the coming weeks.

  • 6 Star
  • Tanked
  • Emergency
  • Growhouse
  • Grime (In-Season)
  • Checkpoint (In-Season)

New Modes

Kick it back in Season 3 with some all-time classics, then prepare for all-new Modes arriving later in the Season.

  • Capture the Flag
  • One in the Chamber
  • Minefield (In-Season)
  • Escort (In-Season)

New Weapons

Progress the Battle Pass to unlock four base Weapons, including the iconic MORS and BAL-27 from Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (2014).

  • FJX Horus (Submachine Gun) –An ultra-compact SMG with best-in-class CQC damage and mobility
  • MORS (Sniper Rifle) – This single-load railgun delivers a high-damage payload with excellent velocity and penetration.
  • Gladiator (Melee) –A compact, concealable punch knife that was initially used by gamblers and politicians
  • BAL-27 (Assault Rifle, In-Season) –A bullpup prototype weapon designed to increase fire rate over time while the trigger is squeezed. The first 4 shots are slower to fire but highly accurate.

New Equipment

Try fresh tactics with two new Equipment items arriving later in the Season.

  • EMD Mine (Tactical, In-Season) – Proximity-triggered mine that sticks to surfaces. Once triggered, the mine shoots out tracker devices that reveal the enemy location and direction until removed.
  • Enhanced Vision Goggles (Field Upgrade, In-Season) –Toggle between normal vision and enhanced vision with integrated target highlighting. Has limited battery.

New Operators

From cultural icons to new friends and foes, a small army of new Operators is on its way to Modern Warfare III.

  • Banshee
  • Hush
  • Snoop Dogg
  • Stasis
  • Cheech
  • Chong

New Events

Be on the lookout for Events with limited-time rewards to earn throughout Season Three.

  • Vortex: Vi.Rus Mainframe
  • Call of Duty Endowment: U Assist Veterans
  • Godzilla x Kong: Battle for Hollow Earth
  • Blaze Up

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Warxone's Season 3 Battle pass features rapper Snoop Dogg
Call of Duty Warzone – Season 3 Patch Notes highlights as things are really shaken up
Paul McNally
Honkai Star Rail character Robin's complete kit unveiled. An animated character in a promotional graphic for a game called "Honkai Star Rail." The character, named Robin, is presented with a fantasy theme, wearing a white and blue costume with feather-like decorations. She's holding a staff and appears to be dancing or stepping forward gracefully. The background is adorned with curtains and other theatrical props, suggesting a performance or a magical setting. There are sheets of music on a stand, giving the impression of a musical element to the character or setting. Stars and a crescent moon in the design, along with the title "Star Rail," hint at space or astral travel themes. The character has a rating of five stars, indicating her likely importance or strength within the game.
Honkai Star Rail character Robin’s complete kit unveiled
Suswati Basu
Modern Warfare 3 screenshot
Call of Duty MWIII Season 3 Patch is huge, here are the best bits including Snoop Dogg
Paul McNally
twitch
Twitch bans Amouranth for the 10th time – is anybody else bored yet?
Paul McNally
A male teen with a shaved head stares up angrily into the eyes of a teacher in a visual representation of the game Bully.
PS5 and Xbox gamers will get two classic Rockstar games for free
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An AI-generated image of Darth Vader peeping out from behind some curtains.
Technology

Saber Interactive CEO Says KOTOR Remake Is 'Alive and Well'
Sophie Atkinson3 hours

After years of rumors and whispers about being canceled, Saber Interactive’s Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake is “alive and well,” according to the company’s CEO. Any further...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.