Final ‘Master of Fate’ 1.5 update released for Lords of the Fallen

An armored warrior wielding a shield and sword faces off against a monstrous, towering beast with multiple skeletal heads and sharp limbs, in a dark and desolate battlefield reminiscent of a ruined city. The setting evokes a grim fantasy world where magic and medieval combat merge, highlighted by the warrior's glowing blue magical energy confronting the imposing creature.
Lords of the Fallen has sold 1.3 million copies
tl;dr

  • Hexworks launches final milestone update for Lords of the Fallen.
  • CI Games shifts focus to expanding Lords of the Fallen series.
  • Update introduces Advanced Game Modifier System for tailored experience.

Hexworks, the developer behind Lords of the Fallen, has launched update 1.5, marking it the “final milestone” for the game’s original content roadmap on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S. Publisher CI Games is now shifting focus to upcoming titles in the franchise.

In a statement on its website, CI Games revealed there had been more than 30 updates since launch, “resulting in significant improvements to performance, stability and optimization, alongside rigorous difficulty balancing in response to user feedback.

“The update also delivers the final milestone of the game’s extensive post-launch roadmap: the Advanced Game Modifier System,” it confirmed.

CI Games, the publisher and owner that reduced its staff by 10% in January to maintain business stability, is now setting its sights on expanding the Lords of the Fallen series. CEO Marek Tyminski told IGN that as of the end of 2023, Lords of the Fallen had sold 1.3 million copies, a number he described as “solid.”

“From its release to December 31 last year, Lords of the Fallen’s sales totaled approximately 1.3 million units,” he said. “This is a solid result, which allows us to plan further development of the brand. Now, our aim is to ensure its next installments attract even more players, partly through refined and improved game design, and partly thanks to the increasing popularity of this IP.”

“We’d like to thank the many players who have embarked upon Mournstead since we launched six months ago; their belief in our vision has been a real driving force for us,” Hexworks executive producer and head of studio Saul Gascon said in a news release.

He explained that the period of live support for the game was expanded with an “ambitious post-launch roadmap,” which was built around significant content updates and smaller releases in order to improve performance and stability improvements.

He added: “Reaching version 1.5 with the ‘Master of Fate’ update and its genuinely groundbreaking modifier system marks the completion of that roadmap, making the Lords of the Fallen experience the best it’s ever been.”

What is the Advanced Game Modifier System?

The latest feature, the Advanced Game Modifier System, empowers players by giving them the ability to tailor their gaming experience extensively.

This system offers a range of seven modifiers that can be combined in various ways to make the game easier, more challenging, or to provide a fresh experience with each playthrough.

Options include randomizing enemy placements, adjusting the density of mobs, and even incorporating a type of permadeath, which now can give the game options for a roguelite playthrough.

Featured image: Hexworks / CI Games

Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

