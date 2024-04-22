Languagesx
Pimax announces Airlink taking your sim experience cable-free, plus new Crystal models

Pimax announces Airlink taking your sim experience cable-free, plus new Crystal models

An image of the new products from Pimax

The Pimax Crystal is undoubtedly the best headset out there for sim gamers. We looked at the hardware in great detail not long ago and were pretty much blown away but the clarity and feeling of immersion the Crystal provides in seated sim experiences such as racing games and flight sims.

In a world where the general VR public is used to the wireless freedom that the Meta Quest 3 provides, going back to a rats’ nest of cables trailing from your PC seems like a necessary event to get the best quality PCVR out there right now, but Pimax is still working hard to make the Crystal the only choice out there when it comes to VR for sim gamers.

Welcome on board the Pimax Airlink, a $299 add-on for the Crystal that lets you disconnect the display cable from the headset and wireless stream to your PC. You can of course do the same with Quest 3’s Air Link (spot the difference, Meta has a space in theirs). But the Pimax’s extra hardware oomph elevates it over the most popular VR headset out there right now.

The Pimax Airlink comes with a dongle that clips to the Crystal’s existing strap and a receiver and transmitter in a box that connects via HDMI to your PC. This, while not cheap is a clever solution that potentially means you could stream to a racing seat or flight sim setup that is not actually next to your PC leaving the PC as more of a workspace. Interesting stuff.

New headsets

Pimax has some really exciting things on the horizon for the Crystal including a full-color passthrough camera and Mixed Reality setup that were teased but not announced. What did get the nod however were two new versions of the Crystal to cover a few more bases. A cheaper Pimax Crystal Lite should help them take the plunge without the funds for the full exiting model, whereas if you are flush with cash might consider the Crystal Super, which frankly looks like it is going to be amazing.

You can watch the presentations on all of the above in the video.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media.

Gaming

Take-Two victorious in lawsuit with LeBron James' tattoo artist
Ali Rees

Take-Two Interactive has won a lawsuit brought against them by tattoo artist Jimmy Hayden. Hayden claimed that Take-Two infringed on his copyright when they recreated basketball legend LeBron James

