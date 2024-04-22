Pimax announces Airlink taking your sim experience cable-free, plus new Crystal models

The Pimax Crystal is undoubtedly the best headset out there for sim gamers. We looked at the hardware in great detail not long ago and were pretty much blown away but the clarity and feeling of immersion the Crystal provides in seated sim experiences such as racing games and flight sims.

In a world where the general VR public is used to the wireless freedom that the Meta Quest 3 provides, going back to a rats’ nest of cables trailing from your PC seems like a necessary event to get the best quality PCVR out there right now, but Pimax is still working hard to make the Crystal the only choice out there when it comes to VR for sim gamers.

Welcome on board the Pimax Airlink, a $299 add-on for the Crystal that lets you disconnect the display cable from the headset and wireless stream to your PC. You can of course do the same with Quest 3’s Air Link (spot the difference, Meta has a space in theirs). But the Pimax’s extra hardware oomph elevates it over the most popular VR headset out there right now.

The Pimax Airlink comes with a dongle that clips to the Crystal’s existing strap and a receiver and transmitter in a box that connects via HDMI to your PC. This, while not cheap is a clever solution that potentially means you could stream to a racing seat or flight sim setup that is not actually next to your PC leaving the PC as more of a workspace. Interesting stuff.

New headsets

Pimax has some really exciting things on the horizon for the Crystal including a full-color passthrough camera and Mixed Reality setup that were teased but not announced. What did get the nod however were two new versions of the Crystal to cover a few more bases. A cheaper Pimax Crystal Lite should help them take the plunge without the funds for the full exiting model, whereas if you are flush with cash might consider the Crystal Super, which frankly looks like it is going to be amazing.

You can watch the presentations on all of the above in the video.