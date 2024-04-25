Languagesx
Total War: Warhammer III Patch 5.0 – what to expect

Total War: Warhammer III Patch 5.0 – what to expect

Warhammer's Gold Wizards
TL:DR

  • Total War: Warhammer III Patch 5.0 introduces new content and characters, setting the stage for upcoming DLC.
  • Free additions include the legendary lord Epidemius and the Golden Wizard, each with unique abilities.
  • The Nemesis Crown campaign offers players a challenging decision upon obtaining the powerful artifact.

Total War: Warhammer III’s latest update, Patch 5.0, brings new content and characters to the Old World.

Creative Assembly, the game’s developer, released a preview of the changes and introduced free playable campaign characters to pave the way for upcoming paid DLC.

What do we get with the Total War: Warhammer III Patch 5.0 ?

Creative Assembly’s legacy when providing update patches is to reward its loyal Warhammer community with a few expanded features. Across the Total War series, the game developer has a history of dropping a maniacal legendary lord here and a psychedelic new campaign there, and this instalment is no different.

Free Legendary Lord: Epidemius

The development team has freed legendary lord Epidemius from the Forest of Decay. He is faithful to his horrible corpulent form as a servant of Nurgle. His role in the army of pestilence and decay is that of the Tallyman of Nurgle, a scorekeeper, and recorder of the horrible plagues brought upon the land by the festering armies of the old God.

He is described as “one of the seven Proctors of Pestilence, and the cataloguer of all the Plaguelord’s myriad diseases. His path through the realms is an unpredictable one, for he goes wherever the spoor of pestilence leads him.” Charming.

He enters the fray with a new mechanic for upkeep in the real-time strategy game: the Tally of Pestilence system. This will be the bar that the general has to constantly maintain for the Tallyman to receive his boons from the Plagelord. So momentum is key to keeping the denizens of the old world in a constant state of disease-ridden pandemonium.

Free hero: Golden Wizard

The Wizards of the Old World are unpredictable, but none are more fixated on the maddening and dangerous practices of metallurgy than Charon’s order of magic.

These robed zealots enter the battlefield with the ability to reduce the effectiveness of armor, and like most wizard units in Total War, they are better at a distance or on the back of a fastidious mount.

The Golden Wizard can unlock a Pegasus or the impressively armored Barbed Warhorse to add an element of elusiveness to their arsenal.

Free campaign: The Nemesis Crown

The Nemesis Crown is a mighty arcane artifact forged by a Master Runesmith to harbor the Rune of Ages. It can be obtained by a general playing the campaign and snapping up a region where the crown has been hidden.

Once the battle for the crown has been won, players will be forced to make a difficult choice. Do they destroy it or keep it and suffer the boon and blight that comes with it?

Creative Assembly is gearing up to release its Thrones of Decay on April 30, marking the winding down of content coming for Warhammer Total War.

Three new Legendary Lords, Tamurkhan, Elspeth Von Draken, and the enigmatic Slayer-Mechanic Malakai Makaisson, will be playable for the paid-for DLC.

Image: Creative Assembly.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Features Writer

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer.

