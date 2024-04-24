Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Warhammer 40,000: Darktide gets a disappointing board game treatment

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide gets a disappointing board game treatment

Warhammer 40k Darktide board game promotional materials

Games Workshop, the creators of the much-loved 40k universe, have unveiled a Darktide board game.

Unfortunately, the rendition of Fatshark’s popular first-person shooter will not inspire many to plunge into the plastic depths of Tertium.

Darktide board game

Darktide has been a cult hit for gamers who can play the title (sorry, Sony Warhammer fans). The dungeon-delving shooter’s basic premise allows players to choose from four possible character builds to take on the rogue ravaging hordes of the former Imperial Guard.

These characters, deeply rooted in the rich lore of Warhammer 40k, are a tribute to games like Left 4 Dead and the Warhammer Fantasy series, Vermintide. They include a tank-like Ogryn, a magical Psyker, a stoic Veteran, and a religiously charged Zealot.

Sadly, their representation on the board game is flat, and keen-eyed fans of 40k will recognize them from existing models. This is the Nottingham-based board game maker’s attempt to cash in on a resurgence of interest in the IP after overhauling the game’s mechanics in the Path of Redemption update.

The announcement trailer compares the board and digital versions of the game, and highlights many missed opportunities. Considering Games Workshop’s extensive line of models and terrain, it’s understandable to feel a bit let down.

Darktide was released in 2020, so the Games Workshop development teams have no excuse for not having time to render the cast of characters in plastic.

The models on show haven’t been painted with the same insignia or dark metal plate as the Fatshark game, and some of the iconic Chaos-turned villains are just pre-existing models. They have all been plucked from previous sets for a press opportunity and it shows.

Additionally, there has been no attempt to create any unique models to celebrate the game and given the usual price point for these types of releases this re-hashed money grab will not be cheap.

For gamers who don’t want to spend hours representing their favorite characters in paint poorly, we recently reported on the best mods for Darktide. You can enjoy community-made homages to the grim world of the dark millennium and put the bushes aside.

Image: Games Workshop.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Features Writer

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

An image depicting two people, a woman on the left and a man on the right, sitting in bean bag chairs and enthusiastically using VR headsets. They appear to be engaging in an immersive experience, with their hands raised in excitement and expressions of joy. Behind them is a grayscale, outdoor mountain scene featuring a large statue, possibly from a game. Overlaid on the image are bright blue, connected nodes and lines of a graph, as well as a white, abstract design incorporating a circular pattern and a stylized face in the center. The design suggests a technological or digital theme, possibly representing data, AI, or network connections. Sony files auto-play patent allowing AI to take control during grinding moments
Sony files AI ‘auto-play’ which could tackle in-game grinding
Suswati Basu
Erangel, PUBG's original map, presented as Erangel Classic in the game. The ruins of a church atop a hill are in the foreground.
PUBG Battlegrounds will send players back in time with throwback Erangel map
Owen Good
An image of a battle in Manor Lords.
Manor Lords global release times – when is it available where you are?
Paul McNally
A vista in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know
Jacob Woodward
An AI generated Coat of arms
Manor Lords: How to upload your own custom coat of arms
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An image depicting two people, a woman on the left and a man on the right, sitting in bean bag chairs and enthusiastically using VR headsets. They appear to be engaging in an immersive experience, with their hands raised in excitement and expressions of joy. Behind them is a grayscale, outdoor mountain scene featuring a large statue, possibly from a game. Overlaid on the image are bright blue, connected nodes and lines of a graph, as well as a white, abstract design incorporating a circular pattern and a stylized face in the center. The design suggests a technological or digital theme, possibly representing data, AI, or network connections. Sony files auto-play patent allowing AI to take control during grinding moments
AI

Sony files AI 'auto-play' which could tackle in-game grinding
Suswati Basu31 seconds

Sony has filed a patent for an auto-play feature, which allows AI to take the wheel for those monotonous grinding moments in video games. The patent, aligning with the trend...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.