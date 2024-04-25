ESPN Bet opens retail sportsbook in Downtown Detroit

ESPN Bet has opened its first physical location at Hollywood Casino at Greektown in downtown Detroit.

The newly branded sportsbook from PENN Entertainment will be the flagship retail environment that will inspire all other PENN portfolio locations.

The media and gambling giant has many locations where the iconic ESPN brand will be emblazoned on the entrances.

ESPN Bet opens physical location

The retail space boasts “4,500 square feet of betting and dining space, with high-tech wagering kiosks, big-screen TVs, a 30’ video wall for the ultimate sports viewing experience.”

It is no coincidence that the 2024 NFL Draft is taking place less than a mile down the road from the newly minted location.

ESPN’s broadcasting of this year’s draft is a given, but the sporting giant’s coy marketing heads will use the Detroit location as a base of operations during the draft. The newly opened ESPN Bet location will also serve as a dynamic venue for hosting a series of upcoming shows.

John Drake, Hollywood Casino at Greektown General Manager said “This is an exciting week to debut PENN’s first physical ESPN BET sportsbook as the city of Detroit hosts the NFL Draft and its festivities.”

These NFL Draft week events include the First Draft podcast with Field Yates, Domonique Foxworth, Mina Kimes, and Matt Miller. ESPN Radio will broadcast the Unsportsmanlike morning show with Evan Cohen, Chris Canty, Michelle Smallman, and the Greeny Show.

Mike Morrison, Vice President of ESPN BET and ESPN Fantasy, said of the location, “We’re thrilled to open the first ESPN BET retail location in Detroit and become part of a community of deeply passionate sports fans. We want fans to come to embrace a first-class betting experience, and we’re excited to showcase the ESPN BET brand in a contemporary space.”

The NFL Draft is the premier event for football teams aiming to grab the top young players emerging from the collegiate environment. It can be the launch pad for a future superstar to cement their name in the NFL.

However, not all young players seize their opportunities to springboard their careers, as the tale of Isaiah Rodgers shows. The 2020 NFL Draft pick was banned from the league for betting on his teammates and was only reinstated this week in a spectacular redemption story.

Image: ESPN Newsroom.