Fanatics Sportsbook goes live in Arizona

Fanatics Sportsbook goes live in Arizona

Brown Rocks, Grand Canyon, Arizona / Fanatics Sportsbook launches in Arizona

Fanatics Betting and Gaming has launched its online sportsbook in Arizona, becoming the 18th US State in which it operates.

The latest expansion for Fanatics comes thanks to a partnership agreement with the Tonto Apache Tribe, owner and operator of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. As part of the deal, plans have been drawn up for a Fanatics Sportsbook retail unit to be opened within the Mazatzal complex, this summer.

Fanatics joins fellow heavyweight gambling operators FanDuel and DraftKings in the Grand Canyon state, in what is a fluid, expanding market. Arizona set a new sports betting revenue record for the second consecutive month in January after operators generated a total of $69.3 million.

Reaction to Fanatics in Arizona and further growth

Ari Borod, Chief Business Officer of Fanatics stated, “Arizona is a state with tons of options for sports fans, from baseball, to hockey, to golf to football to racing, making it the ideal destination for the most rewarding online sportsbook.”

Tonto Apache Chairman Calvin Johnson opined “The Tribe’s partnering with Fanatics Betting & Gaming, a national leader in the sports betting space, will allow the Tribe to provide for the general welfare of our tribal members but will also benefit all Arizona citizens.”

Sports and betting enthusiasts in Arizona can now download the Fanatics Sportsbook on iOS and Android, with key features including FanCash, the only sportsbook incentive to give customers up to 5% of their wager back to spend on bonus bets or Fanatics.com

The arrival of Fanatics in Arizona comes fresh after its full acquisition of the US interests of PointsBet, closing the $225m headline purchase, agreed last June. This will include the transfer of all remaining entities of PointsBet’s US sportsbook and iGaming operations.

With the migration of New Jersey and Illinois from PointsBet to Fanatics, set to take place in the next 30 days, Fanatics sportsbook will soon be live and operating in 20 states.

Image credit: Pixabay/Pexels

Graeme Hanna
