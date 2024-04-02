Subscribe
Home US sportsbooks join forces to tackle problem gambling

US sportsbooks join forces to tackle problem gambling

Person with credit card putting details into laptop that is in front of them

Seven of the biggest gaming operators are coming together to form the Responsible Online Gaming Association (ROGA) at a time when America sees a sports betting boom.

Collectively, the companies account for more than 85% of the legal online betting market in the US and together have pledged more than $20 million to fund the association.

The new collaboration includes FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Penn Entertainment, Fanatics Betting & Gaming, Hard Rock Digital and bet365. All of these will work as one to promote evidence-based responsible gaming best practices and will share information to protect customers.

Executive Director of ROGA, Dr. Jennifer Shatley, shares how this will operate via a press release: “Many of America’s largest legal mobile gaming operators will be establishing a framework that helps to aid in responsible gaming education and awareness.

“Together, our members will work alongside researchers, experts, regulators and stakeholders to promote responsible online gaming and maximize our efforts to support additional responsible gaming education and awareness.

“By coming together with a clear set of objectives, ROGA and our members will work to enhance consumer protections and help provide easier and more efficient access to responsible gaming tools for consumers to enjoy the entertainment of online gaming.”

The members say an independent certification program will be created to assess efforts across operators. An evaluation of their responsible gaming policies and procedures will also come into action.

A data clearinghouse will be established too which will facilitate information sharing, to provide industry-wide protection of consumers.

America hones in on sports betting and online gambling

This announcement follows the expansion of online gambling into new states like North Carolina as the Supreme Court decided in 2018 to open the door for states to legalize sports betting.

Maryland is expected to be the next US state to legalize online casinos, with the Maryland House passing an iGaming authorization bill in March.

Revenue in the online gambling market is projected to reach $23.03bn in 2024, with an annual growth rate of 8.76%.

Featured image: Photo by rupixen on Unsplash

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

