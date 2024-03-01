Fanatics Sportsbook launches in New York State

Fanatics, the licensed memorabilia manufacturer has launched its official sportsbook in New York state.

The announcement comes from the subsidiary of the clothing maker, Fanatics Betting and Gaming. So those who reside or visit the Empire State will be able to download and place bets via the Fanatics Sportsbook on iOS and Android to “begin their Fanatics Sportsbook experience.”

Fanatics Sportsbook now in 15 states

This venture into the Big Apple will mark the fifteenth state that the sportsbook has launched in the United States. The original operator in this territory was PointsBet, but in August 2023 Fanatics had begun the process of acquiring the competitor and migrating over users to the new Fanatics app.

Fanatics said, “each PointsBet customer’s username, password, account balance, rewards points and responsible gaming settings will be automatically migrated to the Fanatics Sportsbook.”

The operator has endeavored to “build a better sportsbook” with this new Fanatics app for Android and iOS, stating that the “design, speed and quality of the navigation experience rival the sports betting apps in the market .”

Fans can also get 5% of their stakes back in FanCash, which is a bonus credit from betting with the provider and can be used on their website.

States such as Indiana, Iowa and Michigan have also seen the sportsbook take root to compete with the likes of FanDual and Draft Kings for sports gambler’s cash.

Draft Kings brought in a very regal addition to its sports offerings with the announcement that four-time NBA most valuable player LeBron James would be joining the company. The new talent ambassador joined an exclusive list alongside Michael Jordan and David Beckham as he gears up to give his thoughts on NFL and other sports.

Earlier this year we reported that Draftkings were also looking for a larger slice of the gambling action across the U.S. with the possible acquisition of Barstool Sports.

So the gameboard of sports gambling continues to be set and reset as 2024 draws on, but it remains to be seen who will be the biggest operator in American sports parlay placing when the final whistle goes.

Image Credit: Fanatics Media Resource Centre.