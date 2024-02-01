NBA icon LeBron James teams up with DraftKings

Four-time MVP and NBA legend LeBron James announces DraftKings partnership via social media.

The undisputed king of the NBA has entered into the sportsbook betting world, partnering with one of America’s biggest fantasy sports companies.

Taking to X to make the announcement, LeBron wrote: “Football season just got A LOT more fun. Let’s go!”

LeBron joins a stellar list of sports icons in his team up with the second-largest sports book in America.

Names like Michael Jordan and David Beckham have trodden the same parlay path that King James now embarks upon as talent ambassador for football in a multi-year agreement .

A privilege for DraftKings

CEO and Co-Founder of DraftKings, Jason Robins took to Linkedin to announce the collaboration saying:

“Welcoming one of the most influential and greatest athletes of all time, LeBron James, to the DraftKings family is an absolute honor and privilege.”

LeBron will be able to expand his sizeable off-court empire and when the 37-year-old star calls time on his career he will have yet another opportunity to stay synonymous with the game.

Robins continued that Draft Kings “look forward to working with a passionate sports fan who shares the same competitive mindset that echoes throughout the walls at DraftKings, while delivering exciting engagement opportunities to our customers and his loyal fanbase for years to come.”

More hires for sportsbook operator

The announcement comes a few days after DraftKings unveiled Marie Donoghue as new Chief Business & Growth Officer and member of the DK Executive Team.

Donoghue brings with her a dearth of experience and joins the gambling powerhouse from a stint as Vice President of Amazon’s U.S. Sports Content & Partnership.

“We are delighted to welcome Marie Donoghue to our executive team and the immense wealth of experience she brings as a highly-regarded leader and trailblazer within our industry,” Robins stated.

“Marie’s exceptional track record speaks for itself, and she is poised to be a transformative force in our company’s future success.”

The new Chief Business & Growth Officer will be charged with uncovering new sustainable growth opportunities and spearheading internal processes.

“I am thrilled to be joining DraftKings during this exciting phase and have long admired the organization’s steady rise as an industry innovator,” said Donoghue.

This is a special opportunity to expand on its industry-leading position and propel the company to new heights.” she continued.

January has been a busy month for Draft Kings as we reported a potential game changing deal is on the horizon for the bookmaker with Barstool Sports.

Image Credit: Draft Kings.