Jake Paul’s Betr plans to launch sportsbook in seven states in 2024

Betr has announced its plans to launch sportsbook betting services in seven states in 2024, in conjunction with a series of partnerships to enable market access for the sports gaming and media company.

Co-founded by YouTube personality and professional boxer Jake Paul and businessman Joel Levy in 2022, Betr is a direct-to-consumer gambling platform which specializes in micro-betting to provide instant gratification on every moment of every live event across NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and more.

A company press release detailed new openings for online sportsbook and casino services in Pennsylvania and for online sportsbook only in Colorado and Kentucky. Indiana market access has already been approved, whilst the process for a sports wagering license in Maryland is underway.

In Ohio, Virginia, and Massachusetts, a beta version of the Betr sportsbook is live and available, but the company does not intend to renew its temporary license in the Commonwealth.

Betr confirmed it is on track to launch its initial sportsbook ahead of the 2024 NFL season with a phased launch across all states it currently has acquired access to.

This has materialized due to a partnership with the Cordish Gaming Group through its parent company which owns and operates casino resorts in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Louisiana. The Keystone State of Pennsylvania will also be the inaugural territory to welcome the launch of Betr Casino, subject to regulatory approval.

Further agreements have been reached with Boulter Developments in Colorado and with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in Kentucky.

Betr’s business model

Betr co-founder and CEO Joel Levy was thrilled at the expansion of its sportsbook operations, as well as looking forward to the casino venture:

“Through the success of Betr Picks, we have validated that our playbook of simpler and more intuitive user experiences built for casual fans on the product front, and original short-form video built for the next generation of sports fans on social media on the distribution front, are winning strategies for rapidly and efficiently scaling a new real money gaming business in the U.S.”

“The data we are seeing not only suggests that we are building a large and highly profitable real money gaming and media business, but that we are doing so by bringing new users into the category.”

Levy forecasted a positive outlook and an increase in scale by the end of 2024 for their four lines of business, Betr Fantasy, Betr Sportsbook, Betr Casino, and Betr Media.

Image: Betr.app