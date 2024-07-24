DraftKings launches sports betting app in Washington DC

DraftKings has confirmed plans to introduce a sports betting app in Washington DC.

Subject to licensing and regulatory approval, The District will become the 28th US state (in addition to Ontario, Canada) in which DraftKings offerings will be available to gamblers.

Thanks to a market access agreement with MLS franchise DC United, the major US betting and fantasy sports platform has secured further expansion for its online and mobile sportsbook. As part of the launch, fans will have access to a wide range of markets, with features such as in-game play and special odds boosts.

DC is home to elite teams across MLB, MLS, NBA, and NHL with engaged sports communities embedded so this new partnership will aim to leverage the respective fan bases.

Reaction to DraftKings arrival in DC

Matt Kalish, DraftKings President for North America, welcomed the march into new territory for the company. He said, “It has been incredible to see legalized sports betting grow rapidly over the past six years, and with plans to launch our online sportsbook in DC, DraftKings looks forward to expanding its presence in more than half the country.”

“We would like to thank the DC Council for creating a path to bring DraftKings’ top-rated sportsbook to the nation’s capital. Together with DC United, we look forward to delivering fans a best-in-class experience through our customer-friendly product.”

Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations for DC United, stated, “With the DC Council’s recent decision to expand the world of sports betting in DC, we look forward to working with DraftKings to introduce their online sportsbook as another way for DC residents to bet in the city.”

“Our goal is to always make every fan experience seamless, and this platform will help us to deliver on that promise.”

DraftKings’ arrival in Washington DC comes after the Sports Wagering Amendment Act of 2024 was passed to create an open betting market in the jurisdiction.

The company will face competition from FanDuel, which replaced GambetDC due to complaints over its setup and performance, while Caesars and BetMGM have recently launched new ventures in the District.

