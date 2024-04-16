FanDuel launches in Washington D.C.

FanDuel’s sports betting app and website is now live in the capital according to a release from the state’s Office of Lottery and Gaming (OLG).

The American gambling giant takes over from GambetDC as the leading sportsbook and gaming platform in the district.

FanDuel in Washington DC

The operator of GambetDC, Intralot, announced last month that an agreement had been reached with FanDuel. This handover of the keys to DC’s betting operations gives FanDuel a significant advantage over rival U.S. gambling firms.

Intralot’s current agreement was set to expire but has agreed on a two-year extension with the OLG. The state’s regulator has approved FanDuel to assume a sub-contracting role in this agreement to offer its services to the District.

“Under the agreement with INTRALOT, FanDuel ultimately assumes all costs of transitioning to its system that will be paid to the Lottery, as well as operating costs previously carried by the Lottery. The agreement provides for a guaranteed minimum annual revenue for the Lottery and for INTRALOT and the use of all FanDuel responsible gaming tools,” Intralot’s statement said.

The gambling operator essentially has a two-year head start on any competitors as the state currently has a single-operator model. This model allows for only one firm to offer these services in the District.

The DC Council’s Committee on Business and Economic Development has been clear that it would hear potential proposals after the current Intralot deal comes to a close.

The DC Council’s Business and Economic Development meeting tabled for May 6 does however have a bill on the agenda. Councilmember Kenyan R. McDuffie filed the Sports Wagering Amendment Act of 2024. The council have not yet taken any further action on the proposed alteration to the single operating model.

District of Columbia residents over the legal gambling age will now be able to wager within the state’s legal betting areas.

The GambetDC site is no longer operational but is directing users to the FanDuel site to transition their existing accounts. The OLG advised users to “Close your GambetDC account and withdraw funds before October 15, 2024.”

