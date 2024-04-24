Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Philadelphia Eagles star Isaiah Rodgers reinstated after gambling ban

Philadelphia Eagles star Isaiah Rodgers reinstated after gambling ban

An Eagle makes a nest of betting slips in an NFL helmet

The NFL has reinstated Isaiah Rodgers, a star cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles. This marks the end of a challenging period for the player who was ousted from the league due to a gambling ban.

Rodgers was suspended for a season, a significant penalty, for violating the NFL’s gambling policy and regulations for active players.

Rodgers reinstated by NFL

The cornerback was released by the Indiana Colts after the league made the decision to ban the player. At that time, Chris Ballard General Manager of the Colts said “We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league’s gambling policy.”

At the same time, the Colts released defensive end Rashod Berry, taking a zero-tolerance approach to gambling breaches. Both players were found to be wagering on teammate’s props and on behalf of other individuals in states with no legal gambling laws.

Sports betting is prohibited for active players across all sports in the United States, especially where individual player performances are concerned. These are called “props,” a single statistic or milestone a player must meet to win the bet.

Rodgers took to X at that time to comment on the decision made by the league:

Despite the ban for gambling Rodgers was snapped up by the Philadelphia Eagles in August 2023, with the team understanding that they would not involve him in any sporting commitments. This has turned out to be a boon for the 2017 Superbowl Champions.

They now have three available cornerbacks for the season ahead, which has been a problem position for the NFL giants. The Philly team also heads into the NFL draft knowing that Rodgers can bolster the position alongside veterans and a possible Rookie.

Executive Vice President/General Manager Howie Roseman said at the time of Rodgers’ signing, “We believe in second chances, and now it’s on him. So, he’ll come in next year and be ready to go for the offseason program and Training Camp. I think. He’s got (to) apply for reinstatement, so I’m not taking that for granted.”

Rodgers will now have to toe the line and be watched on and off the field by his new team. So Rodgers and the Eagles will hope he hits the headlines for all the right reasons in his second chance season.

Image: Ideogram.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Features Writer

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

An Eagle makes a nest of betting slips in an NFL helmet
Philadelphia Eagles star Isaiah Rodgers reinstated after gambling ban
Brian-Damien Morgan
Plus Minus Betting – How to Understand Odds & Plus and Minus Betting Explained
Lewis Humphries
Online gambling flatlay
South Africa’s Remote Gambling Bill seeks to reduce harm from online gambling
Rachael Davies
Ukraine bans military from online gambling amid addiction concerns. An illustration depicts soldiers in historical military attire observing as a giant hammer, wielded by a large hand, strikes down upon a laptop displaying a vibrant online gambling interface, causing it to shatter dramatically. The imagery symbolizes a forceful crackdown or prohibition, possibly by a government or military authority, on online gambling activities, as indicated by the emblem on the hammer and the title of the image. The soldiers' presence and their focused attention on the event suggest that this crackdown is particularly relevant to military personnel.
Ukraine bans military from online gambling amid addiction concerns
Suswati Basu
Night time view of Charlotte, North Carolina
Gamblers in North Carolina stake $659 million in first month of betting
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Thermonator, the flame-throwing robot dog, can be yours for under $10k.
Technology

This terrifying flame-throwing robot dog can be yours for under $10k
Suswati Basu30 seconds

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a jet of fire projected towards you by a flame-throwing robot dog, which you can own for a mere $10,000....

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.