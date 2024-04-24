Philadelphia Eagles star Isaiah Rodgers reinstated after gambling ban

The NFL has reinstated Isaiah Rodgers, a star cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles. This marks the end of a challenging period for the player who was ousted from the league due to a gambling ban.

Rodgers was suspended for a season, a significant penalty, for violating the NFL’s gambling policy and regulations for active players.

Rodgers reinstated by NFL

The cornerback was released by the Indiana Colts after the league made the decision to ban the player. At that time, Chris Ballard General Manager of the Colts said “We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league’s gambling policy.”

At the same time, the Colts released defensive end Rashod Berry, taking a zero-tolerance approach to gambling breaches. Both players were found to be wagering on teammate’s props and on behalf of other individuals in states with no legal gambling laws.

Sports betting is prohibited for active players across all sports in the United States, especially where individual player performances are concerned. These are called “props,” a single statistic or milestone a player must meet to win the bet.

Rodgers took to X at that time to comment on the decision made by the league:

Despite the ban for gambling Rodgers was snapped up by the Philadelphia Eagles in August 2023, with the team understanding that they would not involve him in any sporting commitments. This has turned out to be a boon for the 2017 Superbowl Champions.

They now have three available cornerbacks for the season ahead, which has been a problem position for the NFL giants. The Philly team also heads into the NFL draft knowing that Rodgers can bolster the position alongside veterans and a possible Rookie.

Executive Vice President/General Manager Howie Roseman said at the time of Rodgers’ signing, “We believe in second chances, and now it’s on him. So, he’ll come in next year and be ready to go for the offseason program and Training Camp. I think. He’s got (to) apply for reinstatement, so I’m not taking that for granted.”

Rodgers will now have to toe the line and be watched on and off the field by his new team. So Rodgers and the Eagles will hope he hits the headlines for all the right reasons in his second chance season.

Image: Ideogram.