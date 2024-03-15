Kansas City Chiefs consider sports wagering implications

Super Bowl winning team the Kansas City Chiefs would consider the impact that gambling legalization would have on the team’s assets and branding options.

Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Chiefs, has been the source of much renovation and planning discussions since Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and President Mark Donovan presented the club’s vision, “Taking an icon into the future.”

Kansas City Chiefs and gambling legislation

Kansas City in Missouri is often confused with the state of Kansas. Kansas the state has some form of legalized gambling, as do most of the states that border the state of Missouri, which the Chiefs call home. Oklahoma is the only other state with no recognized sports wagering legislation.

The Chief’s home state does not allow sports wagering, but the early lobbying and bills that have progressed flew through the Missouri State House but were shut down by the Senate. This is despite the Supreme Court giving states a choice over gambling and sportsbooks being legal after a 1992 ruling known as the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) was struck down in 2018.

At that time, Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court, “The legalization of sports gambling requires an important policy choice, but the choice is not ours to make.” The court’s “job is to interpret the law Congress has enacted and decide whether it is consistent with the Constitution,” he wrote. “PASPA is not.”

The Missouri Senate’s block has forced the state’s sports teams to go on the offensive and petition for sports wagering to appear on the November election ballot. This will bypass the Senate’s ruling and give the people of Missouri the power to make the decision. The Chiefs, Royals, Sporting Kansas City, Blues, and Cardinals have all been lobbying for this possible form of lucrative revenue from gambling partnerships that other state teams utilize.

“We think it makes sense,” Donovan said. “The states around us have proven that. If you look at what Kansas is doing and the amount of revenue they’re generating, that’s just revenue that we, as a state, are not getting.”

The NFL team’s current $800-million renovation plans depend on voters in the state deciding on a sales-tax extension on April 2. However, if the narrative of sports betting were changed in the state, the Super Bowl holders would have no end of suitors wanting to back the national champions.

The Chiefs and the other sports sides in the state hope their lobbying attempts will get on the November election ballot and that voters will follow the yellow brick road to the legalization of sports betting in Missouri.

Image: KSC