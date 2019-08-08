5 Companies Revolutionizing the Crypto Space with New Innovations

Over the past few years, blockchain and cryptocurrency companies have featured on prominent lists of top fintech companies in the world. While using the word ‘disruptive’ to describe the activities of the crypto space might be cliché, that is precisely what is being done. What companies are revolutionizing the crypto space with new innovations?



We know Bitcoin still remains the top cryptocurrency in the world by far, with Ethereum following.

This article discusses certain crypto startups that are bringing different innovations to how trade is done. These companies are not necessarily popular, and you might even be seeing their names for the first time. But, they challenge conventional trading methods and make for good alternatives.

Here are five companies revolutionizing the crypto space with new innovations.

Tradove

Tradove, which began in 2012, is the choice of more than 250,000 from more than a hundred thousand companies around the world, which include Amazon, BMW, Yahoo, Pepsi, HSBC. Its selling point is that it is not just a Blockchain trading platform but also serves as a B2B social network. In a manner not unlike LinkedIn, Tradove helps its users form personal, essential relationships with other traders to facilitate ease in doing business.

Tradove’s BBCoin (BBC) is the first B2B token in the world. While it has not gathered enough momentum to effectively challenge Bitcoin and Ethereum, it is steadily growing as an alternative solution, especially in the corporate world. It offers better transparency in trading and does away with Bitcoin’s anonymity.

Celsius

When people talk about cryptocurrency challenging traditional banking, it is because of platforms like Celsius. Celsius not only allow you to trade crypto but also to earn interest and borrow, where your collateral is your crypto coin. 80% of its revenues are shared among its community with users earning up to 10% in the form of weekly payments.

The good thing is that there are no charging fees or hidden charges so you know how much you are going to spend upfront. Celsius might seem to be making risky deals, but it certainly is disrupting the banking sector. Benefits of using Celsius ICO summarised include:

Users can borrow cryptocurrency on the platform at highly competitive rates.

Customers earn interest just by making deposits to their CEL wallet.

Security of funds with private vault feature and multi-factor authentication.

xCrypt

While most cryptocurrency exchanges use an ERC20 system, xCrypt is already living the future by offering ERC721 alongside that. It charges no transaction fees and like Tradove, it has a social media platform where traders, experts, investors, and top executives can easily flow along. It also affords traders a hybrid exchange and offers them a cryptocurrency debit card that enables them to withdraw in their local currencies.

In addition, it has impressive rankings on reputable metric systems and is rated an 8.6 by icomarks, 7.8 by foundico and 4.3 by icobench. It is a notable hybrid exchange system in the cryptocurrency world. You can find its whitepaper here. Why should you trade on xCrypt?

A transparent and decentralized hybrid exchange system

Zero trading fees

High-quality safety and security measures

Support for both ERC20 and ERC721 token

Fiat payment

Patron ICO

Patron is a leading Japanese company that targets influencers all over the world. According to its website, it is to perform the following functions:

Platform to drive the sharing economy of C2C / SNS media.

M&A: Selling and acquiring influencers.

Monthly Subscription / Sharing of influencers (Exclusive Ambassador Contract).

SNS All Live -Powered by Switchboard- SNS Media Sharing economy, “PATRON” and live simultaneous distribution service (partnered with SWITCHBOARD LIVE).

ICO・Crowdfunding system / Crowdfunding 2.0 (ICOs) specialized for influencers.

FCoin

FCoin is based in China, and much like Celsius, it distributes 80% of the money made among its customers so that they can earn as they trade. It has been growing massively. Only weeks after it was launched in May 2018, it became #1 in the daily trading volume at a rate that was the combined value of the 2nd to 7th. While it charges 0.1% of each trade as transaction fees, traders later get reimbursement the following day in FT (token symbol). That was a way to ‘mine’ the FT and 51% of the coin’s volume are open to the public.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrency is growing, with different innovations springing forth. That is why the companies on this list have been carefully chosen for you to select according to your needs. What we still need from crypto is transparency. Earn interest on your money with FCoin and Celsius, with the latter giving you the option of borrowing money. As an influencer, Patron would serve you better while Tradove will help you form meaningful connections. xCrypt seems to operate in the future already and has a lot of high potentials.