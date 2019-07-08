Whether we call it AtT (All Things Tech) or IoT (Internet of Things), technology is the ingredient that makes every industry viable in today’s world. We now look to technology for solving problems across all business environments. The very nature of today’s technology changes builds and grows, making it an integral part of how we work and live. Technology hits a high note in every industry, including music.

Technology plays a role in many areas, including everything from industrial segments to creative niches like music. Many articles focus on technology’s impact on industrial and retail enterprises. However, technology’s disruption in visionary businesses like the music industry is now getting attention.

The Overall Tech Impact

Before exploring how musicians are leveraging technology, it’s good to have a foundational overview of technology’s impact on all industries. The IDC noted that global information communication and technology spending would reach $5.6 trillion by 2021. This incredible investment amount illustrates how industries have started trusting technology to address their business challenges.

Research companies like CompTIA offer comprehensive reports that describe the latest technologies disrupting industries around the world. These disruptions come from technology like cloud, edge computing, and 5G to speed data transmission, management, and storage across all industries.

Other technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, address the need for greater personalization, as well as predictive analytics to help identify future issues. Stackable technologies are assisting specific industries in undertaking the necessary digital transformation to operate in today’s highly charged business environment.

Technology has helped with general issues that impact all industries.

There will always be the need for cost containment, enhanced productivity and efficiency, greater security, and seamless customer experiences. Effective data management and analysis are in higher demand. As dependence grows on technology to address critical issues, technology keeps evolving to meet the needs of industries globally.

A Musical Interpretation, Thanks to Technology

The technology disruption has carried over into the music industry. Musicians rely on digital tools such as mixing music software and filming, and production helps. Platforms like the social media channels opened the door to an entire form of musical expression, development, and access.

In addressing technology influences, E-Consultancy first looked at technology’s impact on music in 2016. At the time, the research firm spoke to musicians like Ne-Yo, one of many speakers from the music industry at that year’s Web Summit. At that point, technology served as both a friend and foe.

Technology, like digital platforms, has leveled the playing field, helping new musicians find their audiences.

It’s also been a way to compete against the more notable names backed by well-known record labels. Yet, there are also challenges for musicians. The impact of social media, the ability to control musician brands, and ways to protect intellectual property can still be a threat.

Still, technology has offered up platforms like Spotify and SoundCloud, which are going strong in 2019. Many musicians see these channels as creative outlets to better understand what their audience enjoys. Every time a new platform is installed — there is a newfound ability to get feedback from listeners as artists put their music out to be experienced.

Continued Impact of Technology on Music and Musicians

Fast forward to 2019 and music industry professionals like Christian Vind and Sundra Xaphakdy, Founders of Bcause You Can LLC. These artists are at the forefront of the music industry — and they’ve caused a technological disruption.

“People are leveraging their social media platforms to market themselves and to create more brand awareness for their businesses,” says Vind. “By doing so, numbers are increasing daily, using simple tech sites that make it easier to enjoy more benefits without record label control. Artists are also finding out that the solo route is the best way to go. Yes, this comes with more of a learning process through trial and error — but personal control is worth everything. With technology like social media, there are endless opportunities to connect with people and businesses around the world.”

Vind adds, “Tech continues to enhance all aspects of every industry, including the music business. With new technology, music videos can even be shot and edited on phones. These phones save you from buying a camera, different lenses, and other attachments nowadays.”

Just having the tech of a phone is better and cheaper than the best cameras and recording equipment was years ago.

To keep costs low but to maintain high quality, find a tech device or site that contains the materials to mix and edit, and you’ll further grow your brand. “Get out there and express yourself — your time is now,” Vind says. ”

Despite the benefits, the music industry still feels somewhat threatened by technology. “Tech sites have everything you need to run a business,” says Xaphakdy. “This has led record labels to hurry up and sign the next artist because they realize that independent musicians are learning how to make money on their own. Artists may take a label’s offer though based on the credibility, connections, and knowledge.”

However, technology has helped many musicians carve out their own successful careers without the traditional record label model.

“Independent artists that pursue YouTube as one of their streaming platforms are ahead of the game,” says Xaphakdy. “Essentially, it’s a Google search engine tool that can be very beneficial for independent artists. Using correct search engine tools is a smart strategy to market your videos. With this platform, you can upload your own videos, engage with a global community, and earn money. You can now make a living off of being a YouTuber. That’s a game changer that the music industry never had.”

Looking Ahead to the Future of Music in Technology



“The musician today has to be a businessperson. We can’t just be creative and let someone else take care of the problematic business end. Today, the musician must direct their future like never before.” Although technology has influenced music like all other industries, some differences will impact the future of music.

“Musicians have to do what every business entrepreneur has had to do. We will pivot and find a way around the obstacle. Our clients, customers, and fan base will always be at the top of our efforts to perform,” says Vind.

Music industry startup founders will be perfecting how technology impacts their position, credibility, and fanbase.

Musicians will want to focus on algorithms and marketing budgets that determine success. These founders will continue to experiment until they have success from all of the varied current technologies.

Although there are high and low notes, technology is leading those in the music industry to create new strategies and evolve how they work with each other, their competition, and their audience.