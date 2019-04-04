These days, business organizations are becoming increasingly dependent on technology. Without using modern technologies, services, and automation tools, they start to lose competitiveness. A good number of companies use POS software as it helps cashiers and professionals to make complex calculations easily & complete transactions quickly. Numerous POS software is available on the market, which makes it difficult for individuals to make a smart selection. Therefore, we have created a list of the top 10 Business POS. Let’s start.

Salonist

It is a Beauty Salon POS System which is based on cloud servers. It is a perfect CRM software for automation of customer management, employee management, appointment booking, sales, inventory, etc. It helps you to streamline all daily operations better. All salon business owners can use this CRM software to run a salon and spa business smoothly and make more revenues.

iVend Retail

iVend Retail is a beneficial Omnichannel solution that offers seamless customer experience, streamlines sales, promotions, analytics, inventory management, customers, loyalty programs, business marketing activities, etc. You can use in complex, multi-store, multi-language, multi-currency environments and generate more sales for your company. You can operate it on mobile devices. It helps you to make personalized offers and promotions for customers. It is a configurable, flexible, and scalable solution for all retail and E-commerce brands. It easily gets integrated with open APIs and ERP

Square Point of Sale

Square Point of Sale is a cloud-based POS for mobile devices. It enables you to take care of customers, transactions, inventory, invoicing, and payments, customer loyalty, marketing, employees, and payroll. It allows you to receive payments from customers who use debit and credit cards, Google Pay, and Apple Pay. With its help, you can efficiently manage all your customers on a single location. You can also use its API to make transactions.

SimpleConsign

It is an ideal cloud-based POS system for consignment stores. It has several facilities, such as consignor management capabilities, eCommerce integration, customer history tracking, credit card processing, inventory management, and consignor access portal. With SimpleConsign’s POS, you can easily process sales, purchases, and supporting voids, returns, partial payments, and credit card processing for online payments, etc. It also enables you to manage consignors in a single screen, with inventories, account activity, payout histories, and account balances in an easy way.

Epos Now

Epos Now is a useful and straightforward cloud-based point of sale system for restaurant and retail business organizations. It provides a single and centralized platform to help business brands in stock inventory and employee management. It quickly gets integrated with leading payment gateways. It facilitates payment processing, inventory, customer and employee management, extensive reporting. You can get real-time reports into sales, product and employee performance in a natural way using this software.

MyTime

MyTime is a complete appointment scheduling, point-of-sale and customer engagement for all business organizations as it helps them to grow, schedule, and retain clients in by applying fewer efforts. It has different features and functionalities, such as point-of-sale, online advertising and presence management, a comprehensive appointment scheduler, client relationship manager (CRM), email marketing, etc. This POS software can be used on all Internet-enabled devices, which facilitates business mobility and helps you to generate additional ROI. It easily gets integrated with the popular online marketplace, allowing entrepreneurs to search for local business opportunities, see reviews, descriptions, etc.

eHopper

In brief, eHopper is a cloud-based point of sale (POS) software designed for retail and consumer service companies. With this software, you can efficiently process payments and focus more on generating leads and sales. It works perfectly on all internet-enabled devices. It comes with a POS barcode scanner, which helps in fast processing of payment requests made by customers.

It collects and stores customer’s data automatically. You can use the collected data for customized marketing and email campaigns aimed at generating more leads and sales. It has features for barcode scanning, inventory tracking, receipt management, and order management. It is a suitable POS software for all small retail business organizations.

NCR Silver

NCR Silver is a mobile point-of-sale software for small and medium-sized retail organizations. It helps them to manage almost all business activities, such as multi-store functionality, mobile POS, consolidated reporting, employee management, inventory tracking. It is easy to use and allows business organizations to track sales, employees, and cash flow with real-time reports. With its help, you can efficiently perform business activities in different offices, run social media campaigns, send Emails to subscribers in bulk, etc.

ShopKeep

ShopKeep helps independent business to make progress by leaps and bounds. It is a secure and intuitive POS for all business organization for all business. It helps you to optimize staffing and inventory and offers sales reports and customer information in a few minutes. You can operate this CRM software on all internet-enabled mobile devices. Use it to automate your daily business activities, manage the workforce, track progress in the business, and take your business to the next level.

Cashier Live

Cashier Live is an online point of sales (POS) software which allows entrepreneurs to boost sales, manage inventory and generate reports in an easy way. Useful features, such as Cashier Live supports integrated card processing, BigCommerce integration and email receipts, plus split payments, customer tracking and returns management technology help you to multiply sales and business opportunities. It also helps you to make transactions, accumulate tips, and easily manage discounts.

Final Words

Today’s customers appreciate professionalism, swiftness and all-time availability of products and services when they search for services, specific brands, products and services. Companies always tend to capture more customers, market products and services on a low investment, reach out a large number of potential clients, and generate lots of revenues with each passing day. All these are possible if you operate the business using POS software, choose your favorite POS from this list and skyrocket business in a few days.