Understanding Today’s IT Hierarchy

An Information Technology (IT) department is charged with the responsibility of developing and managing a company’s technology assets. This includes developing technology and apps for external and internal use, managing the company’s email systems, overseeing business intelligence and enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms, setting up and troubleshooting networks, backing up data and ensuring the security of all IT assets. Also, the IT department handles daily issues where various technology assets may be impacting productivity so they are charged with fixing those issues.

Ongoing Change and Challenges

There’s so much change happening across the world of technology. There is greater adoption of technologies that use artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain as well as new devices like IoT applications, chatbots, virtual reality, and augmented reality.

Although so much change breeds excitement among consumers and businesses alike, there are challenges that companies face with this rapidly advancing technology environment, push for digital transformation, and expectations about security and experiences. These challenges include deciding what technology to invest in, integrate, or develop, especially with the speed at which technology is changing. There are also data backup problems and security risks. IT departments are also challenged by determining the best approach to scale new or existing technology platforms and tools as the business grows.

One of the biggest issues, though, continues to be the lack of skilled talent that is necessary to develop and manage all the technology. However, with the changing work dynamic that has created a borderless job pool, there are opportunities to work with talent all over the world on a remote basis.

IT Hierarchy

With these ongoing changes and challenges, technology has also been introduced into every function and department in an organization. Plus, there are new IT roles, the lines of responsibility have become blurred.

Yet, even with the blurred lines, there is a hierarchical status that can be identified within a typical IT department structure. Jefferson University developed an infographic that illustrates how an IT department now looks, what each layer and role does, the education required, and the average salary.

Top Level: IT Director

Let’s start with the IT Director — the top of the hierarchy — which can also be known as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) or Vice President, IT. In this leadership position, they are responsible for setting strategic direction in line with the company objective as well as overseeing all IT functions and managing the IT budget.

This senior-level position typically is filled by someone with ten or more years of experience in IT. They have a bachelor’s degree in a technical area and can show a track record of management. Typically, the average salary is $114,839.

Middle-Level IT Positions

There are numerous mid-level IT positions that help address specific functions within the department and oversee teams of people charged with handling those specific projects. Here are some of those key middle-level roles:

Information Security Manager

Key responsibilities include managing network and infrastructure security throughout the organization, including trying to stop all breaches and security attacks. Those in this position typically have a degree in computer science or security and have experience between five and nineteen years. The average salary is $109,348.

Information Technology Project Manager

This position involves planning and managing all IT projects across the department and those that relate to other functions and departments. They oversee the budget and track resources to stay on target with the IT strategy. The role requires a bachelor’s degree or higher in IT or computer science as well as at least ten years of experience. The average salary is $85,808.

Information Systems Manager

In this role, the Information Systems Manager is focused on network and server operations, including being in charge of any business continuity and disaster recovery planning. This would include ensuring that all data and systems are backed up properly for minimal downtime and no data loss. Requirements include a bachelor’s degree — although a master’s degree is preferred — in IT or computer science as well as ten or more years of experience. The average salary is $82,065.

Entry-Level IT Positions

To move into these higher level positions means first starting your IT career at the entry level. There are many options at this level that provide the experience necessary to advance your career in IT.

IT Administrators and Analysts

This category encompasses a number of positions, including systems and network administrators as well as systems analysts. They put in a lot of effort to maintain, upgrade, and troubleshoot all IT assets, including hardware, software, and networks. While some positions provide entry into a job with just an associate degree, other positions may require a bachelor’s degree in computer science or IT. Required experience is anywhere from one to nine years with an average salary of $60,000.

IT Engineer

This category includes hardware, software, and systems engineers. Their focus is on providing technical support as well as setting up hardware, software, networks, and systems that a company uses. This position also averages between one and nine years of experience. Also, it requires a bachelor’s degree in IT or computer science. The average salary is between $68,000 and $85,000, depending on the type of IT engineer, number of years of experience, and the company.

An IT Career

With the ongoing need for skilled IT professionals, this is a career field that will continue to grow. To help fill these gaps, more educational, training, and certificate programs are appearing alongside affordable and convenient online IT degree programs.