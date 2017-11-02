iPhone X is coming, AR apps are booming

Earlier this October, Apple released an article on its developer website. It provided more details regarding how to better develop and present augmented reality based effects using the ARKit platform. Apple also encouraged all developers once again that right now is the best time to launch more software products using ARKit. After the releasing of its AR developing platform and iPhone 8/X, Apple has become the most active promoter of AR technology.

iPhone X will be available to general consumers this Friday, so the iOS 11 has been receiving frequent updates. Utilizing the most advanced TrueDepth camera, iPhone X will be able to detect users’ dynamic expressions and 3D data via facial recognition function. Animoji is the fruit for this 3D facial recognition technology as it could collect users’ facial expressions and reflect as real-time dynamic emoji expressions.

The Value for AR Apps

Apple believes this technology will be valuable for AR apps. So, they offered a link inside the article that allows developers to submit their demos or apps to be embed into the TrueDepth camera module. This will allow developers to review apps before actually developing them. iPhone 8/X won’t be the only stage for Apple’s AR show. Thanks to the newly designed iOS 11 for iPad and the super power data-processing ability, iPad Pro no doubt will be the better showcase for Apple’s ARKit.

From the positive feedback developers around the world are very interested in improving and producing their AR apps on Apple’s platform. We have reported several popular AR apps compiled with ARKit, such as AR Measure, NEDD AR and so on. So far, most of the ARKit apps are focusing on entertainment and games. But recently, one AR app that also came from ARKit is becoming viral among businessmen and professionals. It is called Graphmented made by the company Badr, an Egyptian data analyzing and processing company.

Excel Sheet Wizards

Graphmented is able to convert and present 2D data charts in 3D/AR form. Users can insert data or documents from cloud drives like iCloud Drive, Dropbox, or sync data directly from Google Sheets. Graphmented will automatically transform the data into visual 3D image and show them in the AR style. Graphmented also allows users to interact with the AR 3D image in real-time, which means you will be able to drag or move 3D images to let your presentation become more impressive and interesting. For people who need to make presentations regularly, this ARKit app definitely will not only be fun, but also productive. Right now, Graphmented supports CSV, Excel, Google Sheets, and other mainstream digital chart formats. It also offers recording, mirroring and other functions to help users perform a better presentation. This video gives us a more direct impression on how Graphmented could help presentations for work.

Apple constantly promotes and spends effort on optimizing ARKit and iOS 11. Coupled with positive attitudes towards the AR industry from developers, we should have the chance to welcome more practical AR apps like Graphmented. Compared with VR, which is facing the predicament of the shortage of good and useful content, augmented reality probably will become more popular and the better choice for customers.