Wearable sales to double by 2021, says IDC

Posted on in Connected Devices, Health

The wearables market, outside of smartwatches, is still in its infancy stage. Research firm IDC expects to see its sales double in four years, with smart clothing and hearables expected to be the two new trends.

Smartwatches will remain the dominant driver of wearable sales, going from 71.4 million sales currently to 161 million in 2021. If sales in the first quarter of 2017 are anything to go off, that growth will be lead by Apple, Xiaomi, and Samsung, mirroring the mobile market.

See Also: Walk this way towards better wearables security

Wrist bands, primarily sold by Fitbit, Xiaomi, and Jawbone, will see a relatively small growth in the next four years. IDC predicts sales to go from 47.6 to 52.2 million.

We are already seeing signs of wavering interest in fitness trackers and other wrist bands, as consumers jump towards smartwatches or move away from the wearable market entirely. That’s bad news for Fitbit, which has for years resisted building a smartwatch.

A new phase?

“The wearables market is entering a new phase,” said Ramon T. Llamas, research manager for IDC’s Wearables team. “Since the market’s inception, it’s been a matter of getting product out there to generate awareness and interest. Now it’s about getting the experience right – from the way the hardware looks and feels to how software collects, analyzes, and presents insightful data.”

Smart clothing is expected to see major growth over the next four years, as the price of smart clothing declines. IDC estimates 21.6 million sales by 2021, a massive increase on the 3.3 million sales in 2017.

IDC expects hearables to reach 1.6 million sales by 2017, rising to four million by 2021. The lack of interest from most of the mobile industry, bar Samsung, could be a factor in the low predicted sales.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

big data

IBM splashes out $200 million for Watson’s new IoT home

IBM has announced a new major ecosystem drive for its Watson Internet of Things (IoT) platform, which includes a $200 million innovation center in Munich, Germany for startups to develop and trial IoT devices in a controlled environment. The American computing giant will make the innovation center its global headquarters for the Watson IoT platform.… Read more »

epilepsy

Can wearables empower patients despite doctors’ skepticism?

Medical wearable devices have a pivotal role to play in empowering patients to take ownership of their own health. But overcoming the medical community’s skepticism remains a daunting challenge for medical device makers, as related by mHealth Intelligence. One medical wearable maker says it is incumbent on both the wearable technology firms and the medical… Read more »

whirlpool-assisted-cooking-iot-ces-2017

Can you really have “idiot-proof” kitchen appliances?

People who struggle with frozen pizza and microwaveable food instructions will be happy to know that Whirlpool unveiled a selection of kitchen appliances able to cook your food without pressing any buttons. Unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in Las Vegas, the appliances include a double-wall oven for $2,600, a microwave for $1,000,… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Transport

Nissan turns over a new self-driving Leaf with ProPilot

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite