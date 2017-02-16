Echo Labs debuts a wearable medical lab on your wrist

Posted on in Connected Devices, Health

A small startup company, Echo Labs, is working to integrate a new level of health monitoring into wearable technology.

Echo Labs provides health care organizations with analytics to allow for better care of their patients, decrease hospital admissions, and reduce spending. Its first generation wearable offers health information by creating continuous vital sign tracking.

See Also:  Samsung skips robots to focus on health wearables

The company is now working on its newest device. The company states that the new tracker will be able to determine what’s going on inside the bloodstream, which is a first for wrist-based wearables.  The tracker utilizes optical sensors and spectrometry to measure and analyze blood composition and flow. It also monitors heart rate, blood pressure, respiratory rate, and full blood gas panels.

The company explains that the band measures blood content with a light and a proprietary algorithm. Basically, it sends electromagnetic waves through human tissue, and then measures the reflection of varying light frequencies in order to find the concentration of molecules in the blood.

“The wearable and sensor are the gateway to understanding the state of the body at any point in time. We can identify deterioration 3 to 5 days before it happens,” the company states.

The “glucose problem” could be solved soon

According to Echo Labs’ Co-Founder, Elad Ferber, the algorithm is strong enough to continuously measure blood composition, whether a wearer is running or sitting. He also believes his team can crack the glucose problem in a few years.

Pierre-Jean Cobut, also a Co-Founder, and Ferber began their company three years ago after meeting at Stanford business school. Their team consists of top medical researchers and experts in biological signals acquisition & analysis, machine learning, and statistical signal processing.

“We wanted to provide users with real insights, with things that they can act on,” explains Cobut.

 

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

Boeing eyes a solution with Google Glass

Do you ever wander what happened to the Google Glass, that amazing looking contraption that was pushed so heavily a few years ago? Though it doesn’t seem to have become the worldwide phenomenon Google was hoping for, many businesses have found important uses for it. Boeing is a company that manufactures aircraft for airlines and… Read more »

intel2

With IoT data, sometimes less is more

Connected devices may be the biggest security challenge we face over the next several years. Companies are keen to analyze user IoT data to better understand consumer behavior and are sometimes gathering more data than they need for their service. But what are the potential consequences to your customers, and your company, if this personal… Read more »

Profile of concentrated young software developer eating pizza and coding at home

Employers aren’t picky when it comes to developers

Given how consumed the world has become with big data, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things, one would think employers would be laser-focused on hiring people with those skills. According to a new Dice hiring report, however, employers seem to want generalists, not specialists. This isn’t to say that there isn’t demand for IoT-focused… Read more »

Santa Clara, USA - March 26, 2012: Intel headquarters in silicon vallye. Intel Corporation is a portmanteau of Integrated Electronics. It is the inventor of the x86 series of CPU, the processors can be found in most personal computers.

Intel pivot to IoT produces lackluster growth

Intel’s restructuring towards a focus on Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud-based businesses delivered disappointing growth this quarter. As reported by Computer Weekly, the U.S. microchip behemoth posted profits that were down 51% this quarter compared to the same period last year. The poor results were blamed on $1.4 billion in restructuring costs as Intel… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Connected Devices

Visa and IBM want to make every device you own a cash register

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite