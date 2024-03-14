How to make Fortnite in Infinite Craft

Subscribe
Infinite Craft is still going strong and you guys are still playing it, so let’s recreate one of the most popular games of all time in one of those most popular games of the moment. Whoah, it’s getting like the Matrix in here.

How to craft Fortnite

We can get to Fortnite surprisingly quickly, and, as ever, if you have been following our other guides carefully you may already have Castle and Internet so can just mash the two together and be done with the whole thing in seconds. You’re welcome. 

  • Water + Fire = Steam
  • Steam + Earth = Mud
  • Mud + Fire = Brick
  • Brick + Brick = Wall
  • Wall + Brick = House
  • House + Wall = Castle
  • Steam + Fire = Engine
  • Engine + Engine = Rocket
  • Rocket + Rocket = Satellite
  • Steam + Engine = Train
  • Train + Rocket = Bullet Train
  • Satellite + Bullet Train = Internet
  • Internet + Castle = Fortnite

You can also then mix Fortnite + Earth = Battle Bus for a little extra gaming fun. Or maybe try Fortnite + Castle to give you Tilted Towers as well. Experimentation is the key to Infinite Craft.

Featured Image: AI-generated in Ideogram

